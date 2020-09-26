Are you a Utah County voter with questions about the 2020 general election? Here are a few things you should know:
When is the last day to register to vote? Utah residents have until Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. to register to vote with their county clerk. Residents can register online or check their registration status at http://secure.utah.gov/voterreg/index.html.
Do I need an ID to register? Yes, a valid Utah driver’s license is required to register to vote online. If your current address does not match the address on your driver’s license, you can update it at http://dld.utah.gov/name-and-address-faq/.
How do I get my ballot? All active voters will automatically receive a ballot in the mail. County clerks will mail out ballots between Oct. 13 and Oct. 27. Utah County voters can also pick up a ballot on Election Day at various locations between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Where do I vote? While there won’t be any in-person voting during the general election, Utah County residents can drop off their ballots at a number of curbside drop boxes located throughout the county, including at the Provo City Library, Provo Towne Center Mall, Utah County Administration Building, Springville Civic Center and various city offices.
How do I track the status of my ballot? Voters can track their ballot by filling out a form at http://votesearch.utah.gov/voter-search/search/search-by-voter/track-mail-ballot. By doing so, voters can track the type and status of their ballot, as well as their mailing address and precinct information.
Source: Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office; Utah County Elections Division