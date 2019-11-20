The results from Utah County’s Nov. 5 general elections are finalized.
There were 89,292 ballots cast in municipal-level races, leading to a turnout of 33.8% of registered voters, according to official results released Tuesday.
Results are listed below alphabetically by municipality.
In Alpine, Lon Lott, Gregory Gordon and Judi Pickell were the top three winners for the city council. Jason Thelin ran uncontested for a two-year city council seat.
In American Fork, Robert Shelton, Clark Taylor and Kevin Barnes were the top three winners for a seat on the city council. The city’s proposal for a bond to pay for a new fire station also passed.
In Eagle Mountain, the top three winners for the city council were Colby Curtis, Jared Gray and Carolyn Love.
In Elk Ridge, Jim Chase won the race for a two-year seat on the city council. Gary Nelson Abbott Jr., Tricia Thomas and Cory Thompson were the top three winners for four-year seats on the council.
In Fairfield, Hollic McKinney won the race for Seat A on the town council, Tyler Thomas ran uncontested for Seat B and Jayson Densley won the race for Seat D. Bradley Gurney ran uncontested for mayor.
In Genola, Lori Christensen and Hale Robinson were the top winners for two-year seats on the city council. John Savage and Neil Brown were the top two winners for a four-year spot on the city council.
In Highland, Brittney Bills, Kim Rodela and Timothy Ball received the top votes for the city council.
In Lehi, Paige Albrecht, Mike Southwick and Katie Koivisto were the top three winners for city council.
In Lindon, Carolyn Lundberg, Mike Vanchiere and Randi Powell were the top winners for the city council.
In Mapleton, Therin Garrett, Jessica Egbert and Leslie Jones were the top three winners for the Mapleton City Council.
Orem has a small divide separating the third and fourth place finishers for a three-seat race. Terry Peterson had 24.33% of the vote, Jeffrey Lambson had 19.73% of the vote, Debby Lauret had 16.64% of the vote and Sam Lentz had 16.61% of the vote, with only 12 votes separating Lauret and Lentz.
In Payson, which, along with Vineyard, used ranked-choice voting this year, Doug Welton won for Seat 1, Brian Hulet won for Seat 2 and Linda Carter won for Seat 3.
In Pleasant Grove, Cyd Lemone, Eric Jensen and Brent Bullock were the top three winners for the Pleasant Grove City Council.
In Provo, David Shipley won the race for the City Wide II seat, Bill Fillmore won for District 1 uncontested, Shannon Ellsworth won the race for District 3 and Travis Hoban won the race for the District 4 seat.
The Provo City School District’s proposal for a bond failed. If passed, the $245 million bond would have gone toward rebuilding a handful of schools, including Timpview High School.
In Salem, Seth Sorensen, Tim DeGraw and Delys Snyder won the top three spots for the city council.
In Santaquin, Jennifer Bowman, David Hathaway and Lynn Mecham won the top three spots for city council.
The Santaquin special bond election failed. If passed, the bond would have been for $12 million to build an aquatic recreation center.
In Saratoga Springs, Christopher Carn, Chris Porter and Ryan Poduska were the top three vote winners for the city council.
In Spanish Fork, Stacy Beck, Brandon Gordon and Chad Argyle were the top three winners for seats on the city council.
In Springville, Matt Packard, Liz Crandall and Patrick Monney were the top vote-getting candidates for the city council.
In Vineyard, Christy Welsh won for Seat 1 and Tyce Flake won for Seat 2 under ranked-choice voting. The city’s proposal for a .1% sales tax to fund recreation, arts and parks also passed.
In Woodland Hills, Kari Walkovich, David Pratt and Robert (Bob) Ottley were the top three winners for the city council.