The second round of Utah County's municipal primary election results was released Thursday afternoon, and a few of the city races are too close to call.
The Utah County Elections Office is currently caught up on counting ballots that were cast provisionally and that were received in the mail. The only ballots outstanding currently are those that had issues with signatures. When that happens, the county requests a signed affidavit from the voter in question, and those ballots are "cured" as voters respond.
Utah County Deputy Clerk/Auditor Josh Daniels said only 29 ballots were received in the mail Thursday that were post marked by the valid day, meaning not many more valid ballots are likely to show up in the mail after this point. That means the signed affidavits, which Daniels estimated to be less than 200 total votes, will make up the majority of what will be added to total vote counts between now and when the results are finalized.
Six candidates will advance to a general election in November for each city, except for Provo's districted races, for which two will advance.
Only 12 votes separate sixth and seventh places in Lehi, and 16 votes separate sixth and seventh in Pleasant Grove.
Eagle Mountain
Eagle Mountain had seven candidates running for three open, four-year seats. Residents could vote for three candidates total. No places changed from Tuesday's results to Thursday's.
Colby Curtis maintained his lead in the race for Eagle Mountain City Council with 1,229 votes, according to the unofficial results released Thursday afternoon. Carolyn Love followed with 804 votes, then Jared Gray with 732 votes, Rich Wood with 568 votes, Ben Porter with 557 votes, Devyn Smith with 363 and Jeremy Bergener with 318.
Highland
Highland had eight candidates running for three open, four-year seats. Residents could vote for three candidates total, and six will advance to the general eleciton.
Brittney Bills maintained her lead with 1,731 votes, followed by Kim Rodela with 1,693 votes, Timothy Ball with 1,016 votes, Doug Cortney with 468 votes, Kenneth Knapton III with 434 votes, Wayne Knoll Tanaka with 421, Troy Dyches with 381 votes and Christopher Thayne with 129 votes.
Lehi
Lehi had 14 candidates running for three open, four-year seats. Residents could vote for three candidates total, and six will advance to the general election. Only 12 votes separate sixth and seventh places to see who advances.
Paige Albrecht maintained the lead in the race with 3,074 votes. Following were Mike Southwick with 2,429 votes, Johnny Revill with 2,107 votes, Cody Black with 1,481 votes, Katie Koivisto with 1,418 votes,
Matthew Wynn Hemmert holds on to sixth place by only 12 votes, with 1,269 votes to Tahnee Hamilton's 1,257 votes.
Michelle Miles has 930 votes, Jason Oviatt with 604 votes, Steven Werner with 441 votes, Montane Hamilton with 367 votes, Jonathan Willis with 174 votes, Ammon Crossette with 138 votes and Henry Rudolph Kneitz III with 131.
Mapleton
Mapleton had 10 candidates running for three open, four-year seats. Residents could vote for three candidates total, and six will advance.
Maintaining the lead was Therin Garrett with 1,143 votes, Leslie Jones with 1,021 votes, Jessica Egbert with 861 votes, Scott Hansen with 620 votes, Adam Fife with 503 votes, Nannette Jackson with 491 votes, Mike Nelson with 390 votes, Patrick Bennett Hagen with 434 votes, Sam Bernard with 216 votes and David Floyd Stewart with 161 votes.
Orem
Orem had 11 candidates running for three open, four-year seats. Residents could vote for three candidates total, and six will advance to the general election.
Terry Peterson maintained his lead with 6,130 votes, and Debby Lauret held second place with 4,957 votes. Sam Lentz overtook Jeffrey Lambson for third place with 3,887 votes to Lambson's 3,878 votes.
Rounding out the top six are Spencer Rands, with 2,519 votes and Nichelle Jensen with 2,058 votes.
David Pryzybylia overtook Mickey Cochran for seventh place, with Pryzybylia taking 1,359 votes to Cochran's 1,353.
Rounding out the bottom three are David Halliday with 1,147 votes, Tommy Williams with 689 votes and Martin Wright with 556 votes.
Pleasant Grove
Pleasant Grove had seven candidates running for three open, four-year seats. Residents could vote for three candidates total, and six will advance to the general election. Sixth and seventh place are separated by only 16 votes.
Cyd Lemone maintained the lead with 2,841 votes. Eric Jensen with 2,515 votes, Brent Bullock had 1,992 votes, Dustin Phillips had 1,819 votes, Alexander Carter with 1,593 votes, Carrie Hammond had 617 votes and Aaron Spnhirne had 601 votes.
Roy Spindler withdrew from the race before Election Day.
Provo Council District 3
Provo has three candidates running for the open third district seat. Residents could vote for one candidate. The top two advance to the general election.
Shannon Ellsworth maintained a lead with 852 votes. Following were Robin Roberts with 449 votes and Jeff Handy with 279 votes.
Provo Council District 4
Provo has four candidates running for the open fourth district seat. Residents could vote for one candidate. The top two advance to the general election.
Travis Hoban maintained his lead with 1,061 votes. Valeria Paxman had 882 votes, Beth Alligood had 622 votes and Eric Ludwig had 154 votes.
Santaquin
Santaquin had 10 candidates running for three open, four-year seats. Residents could vote for three candidates total, and six will advance to the general election.
The top two in Santaquin are separated by only two votes: Jessica Tolman leads with 525 votes to Lynn Mecham's 523. Jennifer Bowman had 389 votes, Mike Weight had 338 votes, Kody Curtis and David Hathaway are tied with 323 votes, Douglas Rohbock had 302 votes, , William Morgan had 265 votes and Denise Prue Rohbock had 203 votes.
Springville
Springville had eight candidates running for three open, four-year seats. Residents could vote for three candidates total, and six will advance to the general election.
Matt Packard had the most votes with 2,023. Following are Patrick Monney with 1,903 votes, Liz Crandall with 1,496 votes, Craig Conover with 1,301 votes, Jason Miller with 1,111 votes, Deborah Hall with 1,020 votes, Harold Mitchell with 957 votes and Katie Jones with 515 votes.
Alpine, Cedar Hills, Fairfield, American Fork, Cedar Fort, Genola, Elk Ridge, Goshen, Lindon, Payson, Salem, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, Vineyard and Woodland Hills will vote for their city council candidates in November — none of these cities had enough candidates file to make a primary necessary.
After election night, results will be updated on Tuesdays and Fridays at 3 p.m. until the canvassing period ends on Aug. 27.