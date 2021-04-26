The Utah County Republican Party elected new leadership during its entirely virtual convention on Saturday.
Skyler Beltran, vice chair of the county GOP, was elected to chair the party. Beltran, of Lehi, replaces Stewart Peay, who served as chair since 2019.
Beltran, 29, is a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker and currently serves as chair of the Lehi City Parks, Trails and Trees Committee. Additionally, Beltran serves on the Utah County Board of Adjustments.
On his campaign website, Beltran wrote that one of his top goals as a leader of the Utah County Republican Party is to “keep Utah County conservative.”
“As a political party, our central focus is to WIN elections,” said Beltran. “As we see radical ideas like universal income, tax-payer funded abortions and open borders entering our political landscape, it’s more important than ever to ensure our community continues to defend the conservative values that make Utah County a great place to live.”
Another issue facing the party that Beltran identified is the need to “improve systems & data." He said that “in this modern and digital world, it is imperative that our organization continues to innovate the capturing, storing and using of Party data to assist Republican candidate campaigns.”
Additionally, Beltran said he would focus on ensuring “financial stability" and noted that “to accomplish our goals of electing Republican candidates who uphold and defend our Party Platform, we must have the resources needed to WIN elections.”
In a written statement provided to the Daily Herald on Monday, Beltran said he was “excited to receive the confidence of our great County Delegates.”
“Our caucus system is fundamental to our representative government in Utah. Now it’s time to continue the strength of conservative values in Utah County,” he said.
Beltran argued that “it is imperative that as a Party we focus on messaging of conservative principles” as “we see many of our regional neighbor states turning purple and blue." He added that improving messaging “will also allow us to be focusing efforts on bringing more people into the caucus system as well.”
“Our county has seen tremendous growth and there is a reason for that,” he said. “Utah County is an amazing place to live and it’s because of our decades long conservative values in government.”
County delegates also elected Mac Sims, of Lehi, as vice chair of the party. Sims, a software development manager for Entrata, ran on a platform focused on improving caucus night, educating voters, combining talents and working together to be “more willing to build relationships on what we do agree on and overlook the things we disagree on.”
“We need to understand the difference between governance and administration, and the different bodies and positions tasked with each,” Sims wrote on his campaign website. “The better we understand our own roles and responsibilities, and the harder we try to stay in our own lanes, the better the party can function.”
Karen Ellingson, of Springville, was re-elected as party secretary, while Kirby Glad, of Orem, was elected party treasurer. Glad replaces Brandon Loveland.
All county delegates were eligible to vote for Utah County Republican Party leadership.
Peay, who Beltran is replacing as party chair, is running for chair of the Utah Republican Party. The state GOP will elect a chair during its organizing convention on Saturday.