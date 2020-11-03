Utah’s voter turnout had already reached record highs by Tuesday afternoon, hours before polls across the state closed and as tens of thousands of votes still needed to be counted.
As of 11:35 a.m., the Lieutenant Governor’s Office had processed 1,152,383 ballots across Utah’s 29 counties, surpassing the record turnout during the 2016 general election of 1,152,369.
“Well done, Utah,” the state elections office tweeted.
The voting numbers continued to climb throughout the day as county clerks processed ballots, and as of 5 p.m., 1,214,681 ballots had been processed statewide.
“As we see high voter turnout this year, I want to thank the numerous elections and poll workers who are making it possible,” Gov. Gary Herbert said on Twitter. “Your vote matters, and our election system is safe and secure.”
Voter turnout also reached record highs in Utah County, which had received 265,046 ballots from 326,496 registered voters as of 5:47 p.m., an 81.2% voter turnout.
The previous high was in 2016, when 204,693 ballots were cast in the general election, a 74.44% voter turnout.
As of Tuesday evening, the Utah County Elections Division had scanned 187,932 ballots. Additionally, 1,634 ballots were pending signature review, and 75,480 were still being processed.
The majority of ballots, 192,442, were returned through drop boxes located throughout the county, while 53,263 were returned through the post office.
Though most ballots were mailed in or dropped off ahead of Election Day, thousands of Utah County residents dropped off their ballots in-person on Tuesday at various ballot pick-up locations throughout the county.
At a voting location outside of a church in Lehi, dozens of cars lined up to drop off their ballots after filling them out in the church parking lot.
Support for President Donald Trump was widespread at the Lehi voting location on Tuesday afternoon. One truck waved a “Trump 2020” flag while a young boy shouted, “If you don’t vote for Trump, you’re a nerd!” from another.
Displaying a political flag or sign in a voting line is considered electioneering, and law enforcement officials were called to voting locations in American Fork and Spanish Fork on Tuesday because of cars with flags in voting lines, according to Utah County Elections Director Rozan Mitchell.
“It’s been resolved, and the vehicles have left,” Mitchell said at around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
American Fork resident Richard Barnett, who voted in Lehi on Tuesday, said he was voting for the first time in 30 years to show support for Trump.
Mandi Avila, of Lehi, said she was voting for Trump “because he knows what our country needs and that we want smaller government.”
“Honestly, just with Biden, I don’t want to be regulated 100% of the time, I don’t want a tracker in me, I don’t want more regulations with the COVID and all of the lies with everything,” Avila said.
“It’s more not voting for Biden,” she added. “That, and I want to keep my gun laws. I want to keep guns.”
Another Lehi resident, Fanny Egan, said she liked the president’s policies, particularly his economic policies, but not his personality at times.
“I think a lot of people mix up the two,” Egan said. “He has a big mouth and is kind of a jerk sometimes. But that’s separate from the policies that he would be doing.”
Egan said she was “still indecisive” about who she would vote for in the governor’s race but that she would likely end up voting for Republican candidate Spencer Cox, Utah’s lieutenant governor.
“At this point, it’s all of the Republicans, probably,” she said about who she would be voting for.
While Avila said she was mainly voting for Republicans in state and county races, she noted that she was voting for Libertarian candidate Daniel Cottam in the gubernatorial race, not Cox, primarily because of her opposition to the state’s coronavirus response.
“Because he is doing everything with the governor right now, and everything that he’s doing right now with so many shutdowns, so many different things with COVID, it doesn’t make sense that he’s going along with it,” the Lehi resident said. “So I’m voting for someone that is not associated with Herbert right now.
“I think they’ve overly done everything,” she continued. “They have done shutdowns when they didn’t need to … and it just doesn’t make sense.”