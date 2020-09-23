The Republican and Democratic candidates for Utah governor both said they agreed that state and local officials should work together when implementing a pandemic response plan but diverged in how they felt mask requirements should be implemented.
Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, the Republican candidate for governor, and Democratic candidate Chris Peterson, a business law professor at the University of Utah, both outlined what they would do as governor when it came to responding to the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday during a discussion hosted by the University of Utah Hinckley Institute of Politics and Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute.
In separate conversations with Jason Perry, director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics, both candidates said they believed it was important for state, county and city officials to work together when considering restrictions or guidelines.
“I believe that generally speaking we should defer to local authority and that the state government should be a respectful partner,” said Peterson, adding the caveat that during a public emergency it’s sometimes appropriate for state officials “to take a bit more direct action to protect the health and safety and the welfare of our citizens.”
Cox said that “local health departments, mayors, county commissioners (and) local school boards play a very important and critical role in making the decisions that are important to the citizens that live in their jurisdiction.”
“And so it is a balancing act in bringing all of those people together, finding consensus and making the right decisions,” the lieutenant governor said.
Cox pointed to Utah County as an example of that happening in practice.
Late Tuesday evening, Utah County Commissioners Tanner Ainge and Nathan Ivie, along with Utah County Health Department Executive Director Ralph Clegg, signed a public health order issuing a countywide mask mandate.
Earlier that day, state officials pushed Provo and Orem back to the “orange” phase of restrictions after reporting a continuing surge of cases in both cities.
While Herbert has been “very clear” he wants to leave mask mandate decisions to local officials, Cox said the governor was “able to apply pressure in that case by saying he thinks it’s a good idea, highly recommends it, (and by) roll(ing) back Provo and Orem to orange” restrictions levels.
Cox said he was “grateful to see the county commissioners in Utah County step up last night and issue a mask order.”
But Peterson said that state executives couldn’t rely on local officials to implement such a crucial measure, noting that “we’ve got to contain the virus … not just in Salt Lake, not even just in Utah County, (but) across the state.”
“I’ve called for a statewide mask mandate,” he said. “I know that’s not popular in some circles, but I believe that it’s critical to keep people safe in this state. The science is irrefutable now that if we don’t put masks on, then we’re putting others, not just ourselves, but others, at risk. And I think that it’s more important to do that right now than ever, because in the past week we’ve seen skyrocketing cases.”
When asked about how to help Utah’s economy recover from the pandemic, Peterson said the most important thing is to first “get the virus under control,” which would allow restaurants, movie theaters and retail stores to operate with reduced restrictions.
The Democratic candidate added that the state should encourage telework and install broadband internet “all across the state (and) especially in rural areas of Utah,” which would “push some of the congestion in Lehi and Draper and here in Salt Lake City further out to spread opportunities around the state.”
Cox, who implemented a statewide telework program in July 2019 that allowed 2,555 state employees to work remotely, also pointed to telecommuting as a way to improve the economy, reduce emissions and improve mental health.
Cox is running alongside Sen. Deidre Henderson, R-Spanish Fork, while Peterson’s running mate is Karina Brown, who is president of the Cache County Friends of the Children’s Justice Center Board.