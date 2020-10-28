Utah House District 6 Rep. Cory Maloy, R-Lehi, said he hopes to get re-elected this general election so he can continue fighting for Second Amendment rights and working to clarify government powers during public emergencies.
"I think one of the major priorities will be looking at how our state government has handled this (COVID-19) pandemic and what needs to be fixed, modified or added or taken away from our current code to better protect us for long-term states of emergency like our pandemic,” Maloy said in an interview Wednesday.
Maloy, who is competing against United Utah Party candidate Christopher Rawlins, noted that he supported a bill during a special session in March requiring Utah’s governor to give the legislative leadership 24 hours notice before taking executive action in response to a public health emergency.
Maloy, who first took office in January 2017, said he believed the Legislature needs to continue looking at the Emergency Powers Act “as a whole” and how state lawmakers work with the executive branch “so that neither branch has too much overreach.”
During this year’s general session, Maloy sponsored multiple bills aimed at protecting gun rights, including a bill to clarify that the state is responsible for regulating firearms and to create civil penalties for local authorities “who willingly go against this preemption law.”
“H.B. 271 is geared to reinforce the authority to regulate firearms by the state, which is reserved to the state, except where the legislature specifically delegates local authority to do so,” Maloy told lawmakers on Feb. 28.
Though the state’s firearm regulatory powers are established in the Utah Constitution, Republican lawmakers said the bill would "reinforce the state’s authority and also make sure we had the opportunity for civil action and injunction.”
The bill passed 55-15 in the House in February but was never voted on in the Senate.
Maloy said he plans to re-introduce the preemption bill next year, adding that the bill stalled because "the Senate decided they weren't going to look at any firearm-related bills.”
"So, hopefully, we'll get it through this year,” he said. “It's a good bill. It's a bill that will make it very clear throughout the state that people's firearm Second Amendment rights are the same wherever they go in the state.”
Maloy also introduced a bill to enact provisions to prohibit residential property management from restricting a resident's right to carry or possess a firearm.
The bill was never voted on in either the House or Senate.
Rawlins, the United Utah Party candidate in the race, wrote on his campaign website that it “is very difficult, if not impossible” for the government to be “representative, accountable, and effective … in (a) one-party political environment.”
Rawlins supports a number of government reforms, including term limits for public office holders, independent redistricting and widespread implementation of ranked-choice voting.
“Our final options for who to vote for should not come from the far left and far right chosen in closed caucuses and primaries; this leads to most voters arriving at Election Day having to pick between who they don’t like least,” Rawlins wrote. “Ranked Choice Voting allows for people to vote for who they actually want to vote for, without having to worry about the negative effects of potentially ‘throwing their vote away.’ ”
Other focuses of Rawlins, according to the candidate's website, include education reform, infrastructure and development and COVID-19 response, according to his website.
“I am concerned with the government response to the Coronavirus pandemic,” Rawlins wrote. “The decisions in how to respond and how to reopen do not seem to have been made with the best interest of Utahns in mind or considering the best scientific information we have.”
HD 6 covers portions of north and west Utah County, including parts of Lehi and Saratoga Springs.