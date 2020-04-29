Hospitals throughout Utah are beginning to perform elective surgeries again as the rate of coronavirus-related hospitalizations decrease and state officials say beds in medical facilities and intensive care units are open.
All non-emergency surgeries and procedures in Utah were placed on hold on March 23 when the Utah Department of Health issued a public health order “to protect supplies of personal protective equipment and hospital capacity preparatory to a surge of COVID-19 infections.”
On April 21, Utah Department of Health Executive Director Joseph Miner issued a new order that rescinded the previous order “related to elective surgeries and procedures,” therefore allowing hospitals to resume performing elective surgeries.
The health order states that each “hospital or ambulatory surgical center operating in Utah shall follow the protocols developed by the Utah Hospital Association in consultation with the Utah Department of Health.”
The “Utah Hospital Roadmap for Resuming Elective Procedures” says that facilities should consider a number of items before resuming elective surgeries, including whether they “are safely able to treat all patients requiring hospitalization without resorting to crisis standards of care” and have the appropriate amount of testing, protective and surgical supplies.
During a press briefing on Friday, Gov. Gary Herbert said the number of new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has declined in Utah since April 8.
“We’re looking very closely at capacity data,” Herbert said. “Our hospitalization numbers have been stable for the last two weeks. Currently, the statewide ICU utilization rate is less than 17%. We have significant headroom when it comes to ICU bed space.”
The governor said the decline in COVID-19-related hospitalizations means hospitals have the capacity to perform elective surgeries.
“We have the medicines, we have the resources to help them now,” said Herbert. “So this demand can be managed based on our current hospital populations as we open up that aspect of our medical needs out there.”
As of Tuesday, there have been 370 total COVID-19 hospitalizations in Utah since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state health department, including 42 in Utah County, 214 in Salt Lake County and 32 in Summit County.
Randle Likes, a practicing emergency medicine doctor and chief medical officer of Timpanogos Regional Hospital in Orem, said in an interview Tuesday that the hospital started performing elective surgeries on Monday.
In compliance with the Utah Hospital Association and Utah Department of Health guidelines, Likes said the hospital would start with performing low-risk, outpatient procedures on patients who aren’t at a high risk of developing severe complications from COVID-19.
“It’s going to be a tiered process where they take the lowest-risk patients first and then that will gradually build up to include more and more different cases as we see the COVID(-19) threat continue to decline,” Likes said.
According to Likes, Timpanogos Regional Hospital and other facilities in Utah have “ample supplies” of personal protective equipment, or PPE, and are taking adequate measures to keep patients and staff safe, including, in the case of Timpanogos Regional Hospital, making a separate entrance for surgical patients “so they’re not even going into the main body of the hospital.”
Additionally, Likes said all patients are required to get tested for COVID-19 at least three days before their surgery and self-quarantine between when they are tested and when the surgery is performed.
Other precautionary measures were implemented in earlier stages of the pandemic, Likes said, including a requirement that “everyone that comes through our hospital doors ... wears a mask, whether it’s a visitor or a patient or a staff member.”
Likes added he supported the state’s decision to resume elective surgeries and that he hoped “we can safely move forward and start getting these patients back into the hospitals again for these surgeries.”
“We’re being very conservative in our approach and the health and safety of patients and our staff is first and foremost,” said Likes. “And I think this has been very well thought out, and I think it’s going to be very successful.”