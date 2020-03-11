When 2016 presidential candidate Evan McMullin took to Twitter to call for civility in politics, he was met mainly with passionate disagreement.
McMullin, who describes Twitter as the modern “town square” when it comes to discussing ideas, said he wanted to warn “against descending into eye-for-an-eye politics.”
“And I really wasn’t targeting either side of the debate,” the former independent presidential candidate and Utah resident said. ”I was really just in general saying to people that, hey, we’ve got to have civility here.”
But both progressives and conservatives responded negatively on Twitter, McMullin told a group of Utah Valley University students on Wednesday.
“Those tweets came from people on the right and the left,” said McMullin. “So both sides felt like the other side was so far gone” that it left “no room for civility.”
On Wednesday, McMullin spoke to about 100 UVU students about the importance of civil discourse in politics and called for an end to political tribalism and polarization. He described how neurological research shows that “we’re wired as human beings (and) as mammals” to divide people into “ingroups and outgroups” based on their beliefs.
“And what happens … is that we then very quickly feel positive feelings and generosity and empathy towards people who we think are like us and in our ingroup,” he said, “and (we tend) to feel animosity and hostility toward people who we think are in an outgroup.”
McMullin called this neurological phenomenon concerning and said we should hold political leaders who exploit these natural tendencies accountable.
“And so I think we have to be conscious when we look at our political leaders,” said McMullin. “If we see them trying to exploit this reality of our human nature in a negative way by dividing us and othering us, we’ve got to, in my view, we’ve got to reject that.”
It hasn’t always been this way, McMullin added. He cited data from the Pew Research Center that shows how Americans have become significantly more ideologically divided over the past decade and a half.
What led to increased division in such a relatively short period of time? McMullin, who now runs the bipartisan government accountability group Stand Up Republic, pointed to a number of things, including changes in political finance laws that allow partisan groups “to raise unlimited amounts of dollars.”
“At the same time, other changes limited the amounts of money that political parties could raise,” he said. “And so what that did is that it empowered these outside ideologically motivated groups over the political parties that actually had to govern. They couldn’t just be ideologically motivated. They actually had to get things done.”
Another potential cause of increased political division, McMullin said, was the rise of social media platforms like Facebook that “gave us news that they knew we wanted to hear.”
“And that’s how a lot of us started to get our news on a daily basis,” he said.
McMullin said the division we see in today’s politics is detrimental to democracy and self-governance.
In order for a democracy to function, “we’ve got to have this healthy competition of ideas,” said McMullin. “And when we treat each other uncivilly and we withdraw from that competition of ideas and we just start talking to ourselves and not the other side ... our ideas become weaker because they’re not faced with the competition of the opposing side.”
The former presidential candidate told UVU students that civility is the first step in solving this division.
“It is critical to our national security and prosperity,” McMullin said. “Because if this continues, we can’t govern ourselves.”