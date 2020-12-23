The members of Utah’s congressional delegation had mixed reactions — and votes — to a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package that Congress passed Monday night after only having hours to review and discuss the bill.
The 5,593-page bill, which was unveiled on Monday afternoon, includes a $600 stimulus check for most Americans, $300 in supplemental unemployment benefits and subsidies for businesses, schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction, The Associated Press reported.
U.S. lawmakers also tacked on a $1.4 trillion spending bill to the coronavirus relief package as they prepared for holiday recess, which includes $696 billion for the Pentagon, $14 billion for transit systems, $7 billion for broadband internet, $4 billion to help other countries vaccinate their citizens and $1.4 billion for the U.S.-Mexico border wall.
The U.S. House passed the bill on a 359-53 vote while the bill passed in the Senate 92-6.
Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee was one of the six GOP senators that voted against the bill, which he said was “packaged together w/ a much larger government spending bill that is bursting at the seams with special interest handouts slipped into … 5,593 pages of legislative text in the dark of the night” in a statement.
“No one who voted for this bill read it,” Lee wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “This process has not overcome Washington dysfunction; it is Washington dysfunction. Even during a pandemic this is not how governing should be done, it is unfair to the American people, and that is why I voted ‘no.’”
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who spent weeks working on a bipartisan COVID-19 relief proposal with the Problem Solvers Caucus, voted for the bill and said he was “pleased that Congressional leaders used our legislation as the basis for the final package that has now passed both Houses.”
“Among its provisions, the legislation extends federal unemployment benefits, provides emergency relief for small businesses, and supports health care providers and vaccine distribution,” Romney said in a press release Tuesday. “Thousands of Americans are in dire need of the lifeline this legislation provides, and I urge the President to sign it without delay.”
Romney noted the legislation “includes several measures, which I have been fighting for and that are important for Utah,” including the Navajo Utah Water Rights Settlement Act, a bill sponsored by Romney to “settle all current and future claims by the Navajo Nation for water rights within Utah” and authorize approximately $220 million “to provide water infrastructure, which will provide clean drinking water” to Navajo communities in Utah.
“The Navajo Nation, which faces among the highest COVID infection rates in the country, will finally have access to running water,” Romney said, adding the caveat that the omnibus bill “also contains spending and programs with which I disagree and which I would have voted against — if that were an option.”
“Because all the provisions are rolled into one bill without any opportunity for amendment or individual disapproval, I am forced to swallow the bad in order to obtain the good and the essential for Utah and for Utahns who are hurting,” the Republican senator said.
Outgoing Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, who voted in favor of the bill, said “it is past time for struggling Utah families and small businesses to receive emergency help to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.”
Utah Republican Reps. John Curtis and Chris Stewart both voted against the bill, while Rob Bishop did not vote.
Curtis called the omnibus package “the height of Congressional dysfunction” and said he “could not vote for a bill that spends over $2 trillion taxpayer dollars without fully understanding how it could impact Utah and Utahns.”
President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill in the coming days, according to the AP.