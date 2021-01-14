The number of felony cases assigned to attorneys with the Utah County Public Defender Association increased in 2020 despite delays in the court system brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Utah County public defenders are responsible for providing “effective and efficient representation to those charged with crimes in Utah County” who can’t afford to hire legal counsel.
In a presentation during Wednesday’s Utah County Commission work session, Josh Esplin, chief counsel of the Utah County Public Defender Association, told the commissioners that 11 more felony cases were assigned to public defenders in 2020 than had been assigned in 2019.
That includes six felony homicides, 521 property crimes, 325 drug crimes, 93 DUIs, 61 sex offenses and four communication securities fraud crimes.
The number of misdemeanor cases assigned to Utah County public defenders in 2020, meanwhile, decreased by 131 cases, while the number of orders to show cause — where defendants are ordered to re-appear in court — decreased by 1,500.
“And so that’s interesting, because the majority of the decrease in appointments was from orders to show cause. And, you know, speaking from a workload standpoint, we did increase the felony cases,” Esplin said. “And so total workload did not actually decrease as much as one might expect.”
Throughout the year, Utah County public defenders also handled 167 child welfare cases and 451 juvenile delinquency cases.
Esplin noted that there was a “dip” in cases assigned to public defenders in the middle of the year due to delays in the court system brought on by coronavirus-related restrictions, “and then it started to rise back up in the fourth quarter.”
In the fourth quarter alone, the Utah County Public Defenders Association handled 381 felony cases and 126 misdemeanor cases, including one felony homicide, 132 property crimes, 51 drug crimes, 25 DUIs and 24 sex offenses, according to a report presented during Wednesday’s work session.
In January 2020, Commissioner Tanner Ainge requested that the public defender association hire a financial manager to put together detailed breakdowns of the association’s budget and expenses.
Benjamin Young, who was hired as financial manager in June, presented that data to the commission on Wednesday, which broke down expenditures by salary, payroll tax, health and dental, disability, financial services and other expenses.
“Historically, this has just been one line item and all expenses have been kind of conglomerated together,” explained Young. “And I think as part of the commission’s requiring of my position to be created, the financial manager, there was a hope that there would be more transparency.”
The Public Defenders Association went over budget by approximately $200,000 in 2020, according to Young, with $7.4 million in actual total expenditures and a $7.2 million budget.
Young told the commission that the Utah Indigent Defense Commission approved a $200,000 grant to hire an additional two Utah County public defenders for a one-year term.
The Utah County Public Defender Association currently has 36 attorneys on staff, according to Esplin.