A firm contracted to prepare a facilities master plan for Utah County is recommending a $87 million rebuild of Utah County facilities to address issues like needing additional space as the county grows.
GSBS Architects has been working on the assessment for approximately the past year and a half, said Richard Nielson, Utah County Public Works director at a Utah County Commission work session Tuesday morning. Information can be presented and discussed in work sessions, but no decisions can be made.
The study was commissioned to provide a “long-term view for future facility needs to house County governmental functions,” according to the report.
The report projects needs out through 2040, while assuming that building additional space for growth beyond 2040 is the most cost-effective approach.
The county has several needs, according to the facilities master plan, including needed upgrades to comply with EPA standards, as well as additional adequate space as the county continues to grow.
For instance, the public works campus in south Provo needs additional structures for salt, fertilizer and hazardous chemicals in order to comply with EPA guidelines. The fuel tank is also beyond its recommended life, the report says, and is at risk for underground leaking.
In addition, the county currently owns large pieces of equipment too long or too tall for the bays at the current fleet maintenance facility.
The county’s administration building in downtown Provo is also inefficiently organized.
“Based on the evaluation of what you currently have, you are space constrained,” said Christine Richman with GSBS as she presented the plan to the commission. “ I think everybody who works within your buildings knows it’s really hard to find room for new functions or new needs.”
“Lack of investment in new space to accommodate services to the County’s growing population has reached a critical point,” the report said. “As space is converted to meet the County’s needs functionality and adjacency have suffered. For example, the Clerk Auditor function has space in all three buildings on the downtown campus.”
Unless the space issue is addressed now in the short term, the report says the situation will be exacerbated as the county population continues to grow.
GSBS Architects, the firm that conducted the study, presented multiple options to the commission Tuesday. All options included at least one new office building and seismic upgrade of the historic courthouse as well as an addition to the existing Health and Justice Building parking garage.
Option 1 would add one new building in the existing Health and Justice Building surface parking lot, a remodel of the current administration building to upgrade mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems and improve overall building efficiency by recapturing some underutilized spaces, according to the plan. Option 1 is estimated at a cost of $72.2 million.
Option 2.1 would demolish the current 90,500-square-foot administration building and replace it with two new buildings totaling 259,100 square feet. The estimated cost would be $90.6 million
Option 2.2 is similar to 2.1, except that the second new building would be anticipated to be built at a later date, ready for occupancy by 2040. The estimated cost of that is $91.9 million, though the cost would initially be less, since the second new building would not be constructed immediately.
The firm’s recommendation is that the county start by moving the public works campus from south Provo to Spanish Fork, as the current campus has code compliance issues and an immediate need for nearly 30,000 additional square feet of space. Relocating the site to county-owned property in Spanish Fork adjacent to the Utah County Jail would allow the county to occupy the current location while construction is ongoing, according to the report. The report did not include cost estimates for this part of the recommendation.
Moving the public works campus first would also free up the old campus and administration building to relocate staff during the recommended construction of the downtown Provo Utah County Administration campus.
For the downtown administration campus, the recommendation is a modified version of option 2.1, to tear down the current county administration building and build two new buildings in its place. Each would be roughly 130,000 square feet and contain three stories of completed space, with two unfinished stories to accommodate future growth.
The estimated cost is $87.6 million for the recommended option.