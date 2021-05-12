Four candidates are vying to be the next Utah County Clerk/Auditor after Amelia Powers Gardner resigned to join the Utah County Commission.
Potential candidates have until 5 p.m. on Tuesday to file with the Utah County Republican Party. Members of the party’s Central Committee will elect a candidate to fill the vacancy during a special election beginning on May 27 and ending on May 29.
Here is a look at the four candidates running to fill the clerk/auditor vacancy, including a former commissioner, former school board member and Gardner’s chief deputy.
Josh Daniels: Interim Clerk/Auditor Josh Daniels spent two and a half years as Gardner’s chief deputy after she was elected in 2018.
Since that time, the clerk/auditor’s office has implemented new technologies, including a mobile app that allows couples to apply for marriage licenses online and a blockchain voting app for disabled residents and military personnel stationed overseas.
“Together, we created a vision, and my job was to implement and oversee all of the reforms in the office,” Daniels said in a campaign video.
Daniels, a former combat veteran who served in Iraq, noted that “one of my primary duties was to transform the culture in the office.”
“I brought my military leadership experience to the team to transform the culture,” he said. “Through intentional training and development, our team has become more focused on customer service, efficiency and innovation.”
If elected, Daniels said he would focus on “election security, government transparency and overall operational efficiency.”
“Given the growth ahead, the challenges in our county and the increased focus on election integrity, now is not the time to change course,” he said. “We are still in the middle of making progress to deliver on the promises made after the election of 2018.”
Daniels is the former policy director of Libertas Institute, a Lehi-based Libertarian think tank.
Greg Graves: Former Utah County Commissioner Greg Graves said he is running for clerk/auditor to promote “smaller, faster and more responsive government.”
Graves was accused of sexual harassment by a Utah County employee in 2017. While a report from a third-party investigator did not confirm the sexual harassment allegations, it found that “based on statements from nearly all of the witnesses … (Graves) is widely viewed as a workplace ‘bully,’ ‘dishonest,’ ‘demeaning,’ ‘intimidating,’ ‘threatening,’ ‘explosive,’ and someone with whom personal interaction is to be avoided as much as possible.”
Graves faced multiple calls for his resignation after the sexual harassment claim was made public, including from Utah County lawmakers and the Utah County Republican Party. He served out the remainder of his term, which ended in December 2018, and later unsuccessfully sued his fellow commissioners for releasing the report.
In an email to the Daily Herald on Tuesday, Graves said “there were no findings of any sexual harassment and I would love to sit down with any voter who has a question and would be happy to answer any of their questions at any time.”
“To any resident who may be concerned I would encourage them to actually read the study,” said Graves.
The clerk/auditor candidate said he is “for election integrity and quick and updated election results when they are available,” as well as for “using the power of the auditor position to help the residents understand and streamline the efficiencies in government.”
Wendy Hart: Wendy Hart is a former member of the Alpine School District Board of Education, where she served until her term ended in 2018.
In a campaign video, Hart, who has professional experience as a database analyst and project manager, cited her time on the Alpine School District Board of Education as a reason delegates should vote for her.
“I have shown my willingness to question, to stand for principles and to be transparent and accountable to my constituents,” she said. “I opposed Common Core before most people even knew it existed.”
On her campaign website, Hart criticized the property tax increase approved by the Utah County Commission in 2019 and noted that the clerk/auditor’s office had initially recommended an even greater increase.
Hart has been a critic of ranked-choice voting, an alternative voting method that Gardner implemented and advocated for.
Jason Christensen: Jason Christensen, a resident of Orem, unsuccessfully ran for clerk/auditor in 2018.
Christensen also ran for governor in 2020 and campaigned to “abolish the state income tax” and “make illegal the use and the collection of property tax,” as well as to “re-institute a state militia.”