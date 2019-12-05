Workshopping ways to balance the Utah County’s 2020 budget, Commissioner Bill Lee suggested in November that the Utah County Sheriff’s Office reissue a previously terminated contract with United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that subsidized the sheriff’s office in exchange for holding detained undocumented residents in the county jail.
Former Sheriff Jim Tracy thinks reissuing the contract is a bad idea.
“As a personal recommendation,” Tracy said, “I would not recommend bringing that back in.”
Tracy’s remarks came during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s county commission meeting. The former sheriff, who resigned in June 2018 after holding the position for 15 years, told the commission that reissuing the ICE contract would be “problematic” for an already understaffed county jail.
During a Nov. 6 town hall discussing the 2020 budget, Lee brought up a number of ways the county could increase revenue to avoid hiking the county portion of property taxes. One of his suggestions was to re-enter the ICE contract, which began informally in 1993 and was terminated in August 2016.
Lee said the contract would bring the county $4.5 million in federal dollars provided by ICE that could fund the sheriff’s office and other county departments in need of budget increases.
This is not the case, according to Tracy. The former county sheriff said the funds ICE provided were reimbursements of actual costs, and therefore didn’t bring the county or sheriff’s office any extra money.
“So if we had $4.5 million in revenue going in, then we had $4.5 million in expenditures going out,” Tracy said. “There was no money that was above the contracted price and cost.”
Tracy said the contract “made sense” at the time because it included a small stipend for the square footage that ICE detainees took up in the jail, revenue that could go towards paying back the construction of the jail.
But this stipend was not enough to make up for the impact being had on “employee morale and employee mental and physical health,” said Tracy, caused by an increase in inmates in an already understaffed facility. At one point, undocumented residents made up 20-25% of the total jail population.
“We have been understaffed there for years,” he said, adding that the contract added no new full-time correctional officers and relied on staff working mandatory overtime, sometimes up to 70 total hours a week.
Employees had more money but “no time to spend it,” Tracy said, and “no time with their families.”
Another issue with the contract is its potential to bring about civil rights lawsuits against the sheriff’s office.
Tracy said that, when the contract was in place, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties (CRCL) issued three notices of intent to file lawsuits on behalf of ICE detainees being held in Utah County, “which would have cost a lot of money to defend.” Tracy said the civil rights group abandoned the lawsuits once the contract ended.
Lee said he based his suggestion to reissue the contract on previous conversations with and numbers provided by Tracy which led Lee to believe there was a surplus in money provided by ICE that could go towards other uses.
Commissioner Nathan Ivie asked whether a reissued ICE contract would have any potential to increase the county’s general fund budget.
Tracy said that, towards the end of the contract, the immigration enforcement agency did offer to increase its funding in an effort to keep the contract in place.
But, he said, “the money that could have been generated would’ve been on the backs of employees who were ... literally broken as far as their mental and physical health and their morale based on the forced overtime.”