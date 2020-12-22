While COVID-19 overshadowed much of the year, there were a number of issues tackled this year in Utah County unrelated to the pandemic.
From the failure of Proposition 9 to a conservation easement for Bridal Veil Falls, here are the top Utah County government stories of 2020.
Refusal to name businesses that created COVID-19 hotspots
It started when Utah County officials announced in a written statement that 68 employees at two businesses tested positive for COVID-19 after the businesses instructed staff to not follow quarantine guidelines and required employees who had tested positive to work.
“During the tracing contacts conducted by the Utah County Health Department and Utah Department of Health, we found these businesses instructed employees to not follow quarantine guidelines after exposure to a confirmed case at work and required employees with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis to still report for work,” the May 4 statement read, which was signed by the three Utah County Commissioners and mayors throughout the county.
The statement didn’t identify the businesses, and at the advice of the Utah County Attorney’s Office, the county health department refused to publicly name them. Records requests from the Daily Herald and other media outlets were denied.
The health department said the names of the businesses were “strictly confidential under Utah Code 26-6-27 and as such we are not permitted to disclose this information.”
But local media outlets pushed on and urged Utah County officials to release the names of the two businesses, arguing that the names of the businesses are public under the Government Records Access and Management Act.
While Utah County Attorney David Leavitt later walked back claims about the businesses and said subsequent investigation by the attorney’s office found “there were not two businesses who were forcing employees to work,” the public records battle moved forward and, on June 2, KSL-TV filed a lawsuit in Utah’s 4th District Court arguing that “the County’s position that the records are non-public is erroneous, and the Court should order the release of the requested records.”
On June 29, 4th District Court Judge Christine Johnson ruled in favor of KSL-TV and ordered Utah County to release the names of the businesses.
Emails later released by the county identified the businesses as Built Bar in American Fork and Wasatch Truss in Spanish Fork.
The emails also revealed that, as the county argued that there was no reason to make the business names public, one health official privately warned health department staff about the businesses “so that you feel safe if you are heading out into the public.”
Residents vote down change in government proposition
After years of discussion over whether Utah County’s three-member commission should be changed to a five-member council and the addition of a county mayor, voters overwhelmingly shot down a ballot initiative to do just that.
Proposition 9, which appeared on the general election ballot in November, would have transformed the current, full-time commission into a part-time county council with members elected in five geographic districts and created a county executive position “vested with all executive powers, duties and functions not otherwise provided for” in state statute or county code.
The Utah County Good Governance Advisory Board recommended doing away with the three-member commission in May 2019 and argued that “change in form of government is needed.”
The change in government proposal had nearly unanimous support among Utah County lawmakers and city officials. Utah County Commissioner Bill Lee opposed the change, arguing that “it’s a consolidation of power into one person, which is the mayor.”
Two competing political issues committees raised tens of thousands of dollars both in support and opposition to Proposition 9. “Stop Prop 9,” which was created by Lee and Heidi Balderree of Saratoga Springs, raised over $29,000 while “Better Representation for Utah County,” created by Cedar Hills Mayor Jenney Rees and Clyde Business Group President Jeremy Hafen, raised approximately $24,000.
Proposition 9 ultimately failed, with 164,925 residents, 61.41% voting against the proposal and 103,648 residents, 38.59%, voting for it in November.
But the ballot initiative’s failure did not halt discussions about how to improve the structure of Utah County government.
In December, the Utah County Commission discussed centralizing county staff and doing away with personal assistants for commissioners as well as a proposal to reduce the salary for commissioners and advertise the job as a three-quarters-time position.
County commission votes to preserve Bridal Veil FallsIt didn’t take long for Utah County residents to react with uproar on social media and in the streets to reports of proposed private development at Bridal Veil Falls.
On Nov. 18, Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie proposed scheduling a public hearing to discuss a conservation easement for Bridal Veil Falls, which would prevent private development. Ivie’s proposal surprised Commissioner Bill Lee, who said he believed there needed to be more discussion about the county-owned property.
Emails obtained through public records requests show that Lee had been in contact throughout the year with Provo-based developer Richard Losee about building a tram and high-end drug treatment facility at Bridal Veil Falls.
In February, Lee signed off on a list of objectives for “construction of a new aerial tram, lower terminal and upper lodge at Bridal Veil Falls” as part of a “cooperative and mutually beneficial partnership between public and private sectors.”
Financial disclosure records show that Losee donated $5,000 to Lee’s “Stop Prop. 9” political issues committee as well as $7,500 to Commissioner-elect Tom Sakievich, who defeated Ivie in the Republican primary.
On Dec. 4, Losee sent the county commission a draft proposal to rebuild a tram at Bridal Veil Falls to “a state better and more conductive to the environment than it was originally.”
Ahead of the public hearing to discuss the future of Bridal Veil Falls, the city councils in Provo, Cedar Hills, American Fork and Orem passed resolutions expressing “our support for the preservation of Bridal Veil Falls by having the Utah County Commission place a conservation easement across the property.”
On Dec. 9, the county commission unanimously approved a conservation easement between Utah County and Utah Open Lands, a Salt Lake City-based nonprofit that works with landowners on conservation efforts.
Lee, who voted for the conservation easement, criticized the “narrative” that he supported private development, which he called “inaccurate according to what we’ve done in the past, what we have voted on in the past and the continued conversations that we have had.”
Mask mandates lead to referendums, protests and disrupted meetings
A Utah County Commission meeting in July received national attention when Commissioners Tanner Ainge and Nathan Ivie abruptly canceled the meeting, which was packed with about a hundred residents, very few of whom were wearing masks.
The residents were there to protest Gov. Gary Herbert’s decision to mandate masks for all students, teachers and faculty in public K-12 schools and to support a proposal by Commissioner Bill Lee to ask the governor to give Utah County “compassionate exemption” from the mandate.
It wasn’t the last protest in Utah County over state and local health orders enacted during the coronavirus pandemic.
An August “Rally for Liberty” in Orem included appearances from Ammon Bundy and Shawna Cox, anti-government activists who were part of an armed militia that took over an Oregon wildlife refuge in 2016.
The group Utahns for Medical Freedom filed a referendum against a Provo mask mandate issued by the Provo Municipal Council in August and later attempted to petition the county-wide mask mandate.
Protests outside the governor’s private home in Orem and Utah Department of Health Director Joseph Miner’s home in Springville led Orem, Lehi and Spanish Fork to pass ordinances prohibiting targeted protesting within 100 feet of an individual’s home.
Tom Sakievich defeats Nathan Ivie
The makeup of the Utah County Commission will change in 2021 after Tom Sakievich defeated Commissioner Nathan Ivie during the Republican primary.
Sakievich, a former Marine and resident of Spanish Fork, forced the incumbent commissioner into a primary after receiving 54.8% of delegate votes during the Utah County Republican Party’s convention in April, while Ivie received 45.2%.
Sakievich won the June GOP primary with 59,868 votes, 60.5%, compared to Ivie’s 39,088 votes, 39.5%. The Republican candidate went on to defeat Democratic candidate Jeanne Bowen in the November general election.
Sakievich and Ivie differ from one another on some policy issues. Ivie voted in December 2019 to increase the county portion of property taxes by 67.4% while Sakievich has proposed deeper budget cuts and lowering tax rates.
Sakievich ran for a seat on the county commission in 2018 but was defeated by Commissioner Tanner Ainge.