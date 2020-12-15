Utah Gov. Gary Herbert and a handful of lawmakers and community leaders joined together on Tuesday in signing the Utah Compact on Racial Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in a pledge to affirm “anti-racist principles and actions.”
The compact states that racism is “more than just an individual character flaw,” but “a system of ideas, beliefs, practices, structures, and policies that give some people greater opportunity to be fully human and live a happier and healthier life than others.”
“Unraveling centuries of internalized and systemic racism requires bold anti-racist actions and policies right now,” the document reads.
Those who sign the compact pledge to affirm five principles: acknowledgement and action, investment, public policies and listening, engagement and “movement, not a moment.”
“Utahns unite behind a common goal to create equal opportunity,” states the compact. “We affirm our commitment will not just be a passing moment, but a legacy movement of social, racial and economic justice.”
During a press conference outside the Utah Capitol, Hebert said the compact was inspired, in part, by the May killing of George Floyd in Minnesota and “other significant events” that have reminded people that “we’re not where we should be and … unfortunately that racism and bigotry still exist.”
“Across the nation, including here in Utah, this pricked our conscience and caused people to start questioning and talk(ing) about reform, and particularly reform of our justice system, our law enforcement agencies, our police,” the governor said. “And it caused us to, I think, have introspection.”
As Herbert spoke, a few dozen community leaders and residents with various cultural, racial and religious backgrounds stood on the south steps of the Capitol holding signs with excerpts of the compact printed on them. “Racism exists,” one read. “We will include you,” read another.
Dustin Jansen, director of the Utah Division of Indian Affairs, read a quote from Wilma Mankiller, the first woman to serve as chief of the Cherokee Nation: “Public perception creates public policy. How we see each other determines how we treat each other.”
“And I feel like this compact is going to go a long way in helping us see each other differently,” said Jansen.
State Rep. Sandra Hollins, D-Salt Lake City, who sponsored a bill in June to ban police from using knee-on neck choke holds and prohibit the technique from being taught in training, said she supported the bill as a representative of “one of the most diverse communities in the state of Utah.”
“But today I also stand before you as a wife, as a wife of a Black man who … (has) sat up late nights wondering where he is when he is not at home, because I know his skin color can be a trigger for some in our community,” Hollins said, adding that she was also speaking as a Black woman who herself has “experienced racism in this community.”
“This compact is the first step, and I’m excited to see that the state of Utah is ready to lead out ... and to say ‘we need to do something,’” the Salt Lake City Democrat said.
Gail Miller, owner of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies, apologized for declaring that “we are not a racist community” in March 2019 before a Utah Jazz game following a confrontation between then-Oklahoma City Thunder player Russell Westbrook and a Utah fan.
“I have since learned that we are (racist),” Miller said at Monday’s press conference, “and we need to face it.”
Those who have signed the compact so far include Zions Bank President and CEO Scott Anderson, Salt Lake Chamber President and CEO Derek Miller, Salt Lake Community College President Deneece Huftalin, former Gov. Jon Huntsman, Jr. and Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton.
For more information about the Utah Compact on Racial Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, which anyone can sign, visit http://slchamber.com/utahcompact.