Gov. Gary Herbert ordered the rescinding of public health orders passed by Utah and Salt Lake counties that legally prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people Thursday evening.
The Utah County Health Department announced Wednesday a public health order that stated that “gatherings of more than ten individuals are prohibited.” The order was an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 and encourage social distancing.
Utah County’s order excluded grocery stores.
Thursday evening Salt Lake County’s health department released a similar order, prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people, adding that a violation of the order “is punishable as a Class B Misdemeanor.” The order was to be in effect for 30 days.
Both orders came after the Utah Department of Health released a Public Health Order on Tuesday ordering all restaurants, bars and taverns to suspend dine-in eating, and prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 individuals. The state’s order followed recommendations announced that day by President Donald Trump.
However, Thursday evening, Herbert posted to Twitter, announcing that both county’s orders would be repealed.
“The State of Utah was not consulted on the new orders issued by the Salt Lake and Utah County Departments of Health. The Utah Department of Health has directed these orders be repealed immediately,” Herbert wrote in the post.
“We call upon all people to act rationally and with the good faith and common sense that has defined our state and her people since its beginning.”
Thursday evening, the Utah County Attorney’s Office assured Utah County residents that they would not prosecute anyone in violation of the order.
“The Utah County Attorney David Leavitt wants to assure Utah County residents that we are not prosecuting offenders for Class B or Class A misdemeanors as defined in Utah Code 26A-1-123(5)(a)(i) and (ii) as a criminal penalty,” the office wrote on Twitter.
“However, Utah County Attorney David Leavitt encourages the residents of Utah County to recognize the seriousness of this Pandemic and understand that each of us have a personal responsibility to 'flatten the curve' as the most promising strategy to control COVID-19/Coronavirus.”