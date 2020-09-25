The organizers of a citizen referendum filed against Provo’s mask mandate say they are also prepared to take on the countywide mask mandate issued on Tuesday, but Utah County officials say that isn’t a legal option.
“We've already got people lined up to sign it and we're planning on doing it for sure now,” Mary Ann Nielsen of the group Utahns for Medical Freedom told the Daily Herald on Friday.
The group filed its initial petition after the Provo Municipal Council unanimously approved on Aug. 25 an ordinance requiring that masks be worn in all public areas and at large gatherings in the city. Mayor Michelle Kaufusi vetoed the ordinance and the council overrode that veto.
“It is unconstitutional for the government to mandate medical treatment of any kind, under any circumstances on any individual or their dependents, even if there is legislation that claims to have created this power,” the petitioners wrote in a statement against the Provo mask mandate, which is included in the referendum packet.
The petitioners have until Nov. 9 to collect 3,200 valid signatures and must have at least 7.5% support in four of five districts.
In the time since the group filed its petition, Utah County Commissioners Tanner Ainge and Nathan Ivie, as well as Utah County Health Department Executive Director Ralph Clegg signed a public health order requiring masks in all public areas in the county “where consistent physical distancing of at least 6 feet from any other individual who does not dwell in the same household is not possible, reasonable or prudent.”
The Utah County Commission never voted on the health order as a legislative body.
According to Ainge, the commission decided to cancel its meeting this week due to uncertainty about what actions regarding Utah County state officials would be taking and because “if we were going to have a meeting (we) wanted to make sure that it was (in) a safe and orderly environment.”
Because the health order was passed administratively by the county health department, as opposed to legislatively by the county commission, it cannot be challenged through a citizen referendum, according to Rozan Mitchell, Utah County elections director.
“Only an ordinance voted on and passed by the legislative body is referable,” Rozan said Friday in a text message.
“There is no authority to stop an emergency order from the health department,” the elections director continued. “The health department acts independently. It would take a legislative change to change the authority of health departments statewide.”
Commissioner Bill Lee, who did not sign the health order and who has repeatedly said he doesn’t support a countywide mask mandate, raised issue over the fact that the order never went before the commission.
“It should be noted that there was never a public meeting by the County Commission to consider the mandate, which means no formal vote has occurred by the Commission on this issue, and there was no opportunity for the public to give comment,” Lee said in a written statement on Wednesday.
Nielsen said that she and others still intended to fight the health department’s order “even though they're considered an administrative body.”
“Because since they tried to pass a law, or an order, whatever they want to call it, they have now become a law-making body,” said Nielsen. “So if it is a law, then it should be subject to referendum.”
The Utah Constitution states that, through the referendum process, legal voters may “require any law or ordinance passed by the lawmaking body of the county, city, or town to be submitted to the voters thereof, as provided in statute, before the law or ordinance may take effect.”
"And so that's why it's important for us to get those signatures,” Nielsen said about the referendums. “Because that way, if they do try to (extend the mask mandate), even though it won't be on the ballot necessarily, it will have to stop as soon as we get enough signatures, until it can be voted on.”
“And we also want to send a message to the county commissioners that if they try to pass a mandate for the county that is more official than this ‘paper tiger,’ as Bill Lee calls it ... that we're going to resist it and we'll start a referendum to stop that as well,” she added.
The health order passed amid increased pressure placed on Utah County leaders by Gov. Gary Herbert and other state officials to take action to address the recent surge in coronavirus cases in the county, particularly in Provo and Orem.
State and federal health officials have consistently pointed to masks as an effective, efficient and safe tool for mitigating coronavirus spread.
When asked why she opposed the county mask mandate, which has the support of Herbert and Utah Department of Health Interim Executive Director Richard Saunders, Nielsen said a mask mandate “oversteps the proper role of government” and suggested that the case numbers being reported in Utah County could be inflated.
“I think the governor's overreacting to this whole thing,” she said. “And what they're doing is not constitutional on a federal level or otherwise.”
The state health department reported a record 1,411 new positive cases statewide and four deaths on Friday.