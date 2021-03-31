Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson on Tuesday slammed an agenda item being considered by the Utah County Commission to move county budget staff from the Utah County/Clerk Auditor’s Office to instead work under the commission, a move she said “should be extremely concerning to everyone.”
The staffing plan change in question is the 28th item on the 32-item agenda for the Utah County Commission’s Wednesday meeting. If approved, it would add a full-time career service budget manager position “to the commission organization” and “remove the same (position) from the clerk/auditor department.”
The consideration comes a week after commissioners Bill Lee and Tom Sakievich announced that they would re-evaluate the county’s 2021 budget and potentially repeal a previously approved property tax increase now that former Commissioner Tanner Ainge, who was the sole supporter among the three commissioners of the increase, is out of office. A former makeup of the commission passed the increase in December 2019 to balance the county budget.
On Tuesday evening, Henderson, a former state senator from Spanish Fork, warned Utah County residents that “tomorrow’s county commission meeting has an item buried in the agenda that further consolidates the power of the county commission (which currently only consists of two people).”
“Moving the entire budget office out from the county clerk/auditor’s office and placing it under the control of the county commission eliminates some of the very few checks and balances our county commission has,” the lieutenant governor wrote on Facebook. “In practicality, this means that essentially TWO people will be in charge of PROPOSING, VOTING ON, and EXECUTING a half a billion dollar budget! That’s insane, and completely out of alignment with principles of good government.”
Henderson added that she was “curious why this change is being proposed right now, without, at the very least, first consulting with our elected Utah County Clerk/Auditor Amelia Powers Gardner.”
Gardner, who is running for the vacant commission seat and has criticized the property tax increase, called it a “frightening idea to have all the creation and oversight of the budget in one single department.”
Other Utah County politicians expressed concern with the staffing change proposal, including Sen. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, who called it a “terrible idea” and noted that “there has been ZERO public input” on the subject.
“This should be alarming to citizens in Utah County,” McKell wrote on Facebook.
Also on the agenda for Wednesday's meeting is a resolution to appoint Utah County Budget Manager Rudy Livingston as Utah County Budget Officer.
This story will be updated.