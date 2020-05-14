Gov. Gary Herbert announced on Thursday that the majority of Utah will transition from an “orange” to “yellow” designation this weekend as COVID-19 infection rates continue to decline in most of the state.
The color-coded tiered phases are part of Herbert’s “Utah Leads Together” plan for gradually re-opening the economy. Orange indicates “moderate risk” for the general public while yellow indicates “low risk.”
Herbert announced during a press conference on Thursday that most of the state will move into the yellow phase effective 12:01 a.m. on Saturday. Grand, Summit and Wasatch counties, as well as Salt Lake Lake City and West Valley City, will remain classified as orange.
“I like the trend,” Herbert said about the decrease in COVID-19 infection rates throughout most of the state. “I like the numbers. I like what’s taking place. It gives me hope and optimism about the future.”
With movement into the "yellow" phase for most of the state, Herbert also said this will allow team sports to begin play, specifically mentioning baseball and soccer, with fans and players still undertaking what added precautions they could.
