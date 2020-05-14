Gov. Gary Herbert announced on Thursday that the majority of Utah will transition from an “orange” to “yellow” designation this weekend as COVID-19 infection rates continue to decline in most of the state.
The color-coded tiered phases are part of Herbert’s “Utah Leads Together” plan for gradually re-opening the economy. Orange indicates “moderate risk” for the general public while yellow indicates “low risk.”
Herbert announced during a press conference on Thursday that most of the state will move into the yellow phase effective 12:01 a.m. on Saturday. Grand, Summit and Wasatch counties, as well as Salt Lake Lake City and West Valley City, will remain classified as orange.
“I like the trend,” Herbert said about the decrease in COVID-19 infection rates throughout most of the state. “I like the numbers. I like what’s taking place. It gives me hope and optimism about the future.”
The governor’s decision to transition most of the state to a low-risk designation was recommended by the Public Health and Economic Emergency Commission, which is chaired by Senate Majority Whip Dan Hemmert, R-Orem, and Maj. Gen. Jefferson Burton, the acting director of the Utah Department of Health.
On Thursday, Hemmert said Utah’s COVID-19 transmission rate has dropped over the past two weeks.
“The goal is to be near (a) 1:1 (transmission rate) for a period of 14 days,” said Hemmert. “The state’s been between 1 and 1.5 for over 21 days.”
Hemmert added that the state’s intensive care unit (ICU) utilization rate has been below 60% for more than three weeks, meaning Utah is exceeding its goal to be below 60% for 14 days.
According to Michael Good, CEO of University of Utah Health, 99% of Utahns who have contracted COVID-19 are recovering or have already recovered, and the vast majority of them, 92%, recover at home.
“So that’s really good news for Utah,” Good said.
Good added that 70% of those in Utah who have passed away from COVID-19 were over 65, and over 90% were over 65 and had “serious medical conditions.”
With movement into the "yellow" phase for most of the state, Herbert said this will allow team sports to begin play, specifically mentioning baseball and soccer, with fans and players still undertaking what added precautions they could.
Burton said that “social gatherings that are not controlled by an entity (or) business can increase from 20 to 50 (individuals).”
“The other change is that you can leave your home as needed,” Burton said, adding that K-12 public schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year.
According to Burton, pools can open “as long as social distancing is maintained on the pool deck.”
All businesses will be allowed to function during the yellow phase as long as they institute social distancing, according to Brooke Scheffler, the governor’s spokesperson.
Herbert emphasized the importance of maintaining hygiene standards and wearing a mask when going out in public during the low-risk phase.
“Studies show that wearing masks -- even homemade ones -- dramatically decreases the spread of COVID-19,” Herbert tweeted on Thursday. “Wear a mask when around others to prevent spreading any germs you might have.”
As of Thursday, there have been 6,749 total COVID-19 cases in Utah and 75 deaths since the outbreak began, according to the Utah Department of Health. More than 160,000 Utahns are reported to have been tested.
More information about the guidelines for individuals and businesses during the low-risk phase can be found at coronavirus.utah.gov/utahns-low-risk-phase.