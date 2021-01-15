A decline in revenue from Utah County’s Transient Room Tax in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic means that the county has less money to spend on projects and obligations heading into the new year.
In March, when restaurants, hotels and businesses shut down or offered curbside services, Utah County Commissioner Tanner Ainge said that the pandemic “is going to be absolutely devastating to our restaurant and our hotel communities, and especially to their hourly staff, to the point where many will have to close.”
The TRT revenue, which is collected on hotel and motel stays in the county, is a “tax that’s dedicated to all the tourism promotion” that the county does, as well as making bond payments on things like the Utah Valley Convention Center, according to Ezra Nair, Ainge’s senior policy advisor.
During a Utah County Tourism Tax Advisory Board meeting on Sept. 14, Nair explained that although TRT revenue was up 13% in January from the previous year, it dropped to being down 16% in February and down 40% in March. By June, it was down 41% from the previous year.
“The worst month there was April where we were down 73.67% as opposed to April 2019,” Nair told the board.
Nair added that Tourism, Recreation, Culture and Convention tax revenue, which funds cultural and recreational projects in the county, was down nearly 30% in May, but had climbed to being down about 10% the following month.
According to Utah County Deputy Clerk/Auditor Josh Daniels, the final percentages of TRT and TRCC tax revenue for 2020 “aren’t available until all sales tax revenues from 2020 are distributed by the state,” which he said won’t happen for a few months.
But, Daniels said, TRT and TRCC tax revenues for 2020 were “definitely down.”
In the 2021 budget approved by the Utah County Commission in December, the county allocated $3.2 million for TRT expenditures, a $1.1 million reduction from the $4.3 million the county spent in 2020.
The 2021 funding includes $1.4 million for a Utah Valley Convention Center bond payment, a decrease from the $2.2 million paid in 2020, as well as $1.8 million for “contribution to fund balance,” which was only about $594,000 in 2020.
While the approved budget does not show any money allocated for Explore Utah Valley or America’s Freedom Festival, which were both allocated money in 2019 and 2020, Daniels explained that there are funds available in the 2021 budget “that can be used for the festival, and the convention and visitors bureau.”
“It’s just that those particular expenses for 2021 are not called out in a particular line item,” Daniels said on Friday.
The TRCC tax revenue, meanwhile, will fund a number of outdoor projects in 2021, including $1.7 million for Utah County Parks and Trails, a $204,000 increase from 2020, and $1.1 million for “convention center operation and maintenance,” a $250,000 increase.
Other expenditures include $720,100 for a convention center bond payment, $283,276 for a Thanksgiving Point bond payment and $250,000 for the Utah County Fair.