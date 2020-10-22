Utah health experts say hospitals and critical care physicians are becoming overwhelmed as the state reported a record 1,543 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and as Gov. Gary Herbert again pleaded with the public to follow mask and social-distancing guidelines.
“I wish today I was coming to you with good news, really any good news at all,” Eddie Stenehjem, an infectious disease expert with Intermountain Healthcare, said during the governor's press briefing Thursday. “Unfortunately, I’m not. Our cases are at an all-time high, our hospitalizations are at an all-time high, and will continue to rise if this trend in cases continues.”
In addition to the record number of new daily cases, Utah Department of Health State Epidemiologist Angela Dunn reported that Utah had a rolling seven-day average of 1,289 cases and a seven-day average percent positive of 15.5% on Thursday.
Dunn also reported 301 current hospitalizations and a statewide ICU utilization of 73.9%.
Rich Saunders, interim executive director of the state health department, announced that 15 counties had moved from either low or moderate levels of transmission to high under the recently implemented COVID-19 Transmission Index, bringing the total counties classified as high to 21.
Only three counties — Uintah, Iron and Duchesne — are classified as moderate, while five counties are classified as low: Daggett, Kane, Piute, Rich and Wayne.
“For the first time as a physician, I’m scared to see what’s to come,” Stenehjem said. “I’m scared about the next few months that we will endure here in Utah unless something changes.”
Intermountain Healthcare and other health systems are taking steps to brace for a continuing surge in new cases.
Stenehjem said that Intermountain Healthcare recently opened a surge ICU unit at Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George.
On Wednesday, LDS Hospital and Intermountain Medical Center began transferring “non-critical, non-COVID patients” to an orthopedic spine hospital in Murray, according to Stenehjem, who said “this allows for more COVID patients to be treated at IHC and LDS hospitals where we have experts in ICU medicine, hospital medicine and infectious disease.”
Next, pediatric patients will be transferred from Alta View Hospital and Riverton Hospital to Primary Children’s Hospital so they can accommodate more coronavirus patients.
“At this point, we have the resources to care for the complex COVID and non-COVID patients across the state,” said the infectious disease expert. “That said, our healthcare system is being stretched thin, and soon there will be a time when we may not be able to provide care for all those who need it.
“We know we don’t want to get to that point where we can't provide the highest level of care that we know we can,” he continued. “The day is coming, though, and unfortunately, the day is in the not-so-distant future if we continue at this pace.”
The governor urged Utahns to wear masks when unable to socially distance, noting that “not everybody is responding in a very positive way as far as doing their part when it comes to helping to slow the spread of the pandemic.”
“Many Utahns, in fact, probably most Utahns, are taking this seriously,” said Herbert. “But some folks, maybe they’re not as informed, maybe they don’t see it from their perspective, but they’re not taking it as seriously as they could. They’re not doing all that they can do to in fact protect themselves and those around them.”
Also during the press conference, Herbert advised that residents take caution and adhere to state guidelines during the upcoming Halloween and Thanksgiving holidays.
Under the COVID-19 Transmission Index, social gatherings are limited to 10 individuals or fewer in counties that are categorized as high or moderate. After Oct. 29, social gatherings of 25 individuals or fewer will be permitted in moderate counties.