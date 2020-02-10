Gubernatorial candidate Jon Huntsman Jr. made it clear he would support President Donald Trump as governor of Utah and said he would focus on addressing mental health and bringing economic opportunity to rural counties.
Huntsman, who served as Utah’s governor from 2005 to 2009 and more recently as United States Ambassador to Russia, made these comments in a speech Monday during a Utah County Republican Women event at the Provo Library.
“We have had a statewide failure on mental health,” said Huntsman, who referenced the high suicide rate among young Utahns.
According to the Utah Department of Health, suicide was the leading cause of death for Utahns ages 10 to 18 and the second leading cause of death for those ages 18-44 in 2018.
Huntsman called on residents and officials alike to help “demystify” conversations about mental health, an issue that he said is “hard to talk about.”
“We need a declaration of war on this insidious problem,” he said.
While Huntsman praised the state’s economy and called Utah “among the hottest, fastest (growing) places in the country,” he said rural counties are struggling to keep up with other parts of the state.
“Right now, a lot of those counties, a lot of those 29, are not doing so well,” Huntsman said. “And we need to figure out how we can take the prosperity that you have right down the road … and make sure that there are opportunities to expand in other places as well.”
Huntsman told the group of Republican women that he would support Trump, adding that he has known “Donald” for a number of years and even helped out with his 2016 presidential campaign.
“I think it’s really important to have a governor who supports President Trump,” said Huntsman.
When asked whether he would serve out his full term if he was tapped for another federal position, he said he would.
"We've done our federal service," Huntsman said, referring to himself and his wife, Mary Kaye Huntsman.
Last Friday, Huntsman announced that Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi would be his running mate in the 2020 governor race. He praised Kaufusi on Monday, calling her an “inspiring” leader with the ability to move people.
Kaufusi spoke briefly at the Utah County Republican Women event and said accepting the opportunity to run for lieutenant governor, and give up her role as mayor of Provo if elected, was a difficult choice to make.
“This decision did not come easy,” Kaufusi said. “I worried and just stewed over this for days and days and shed a lot of tears.”
Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie, who is up for re-election this year, spoke about raising property taxes in order to balance the county’s budget.
It is not easy to raise taxes during an election year, Ivie said, adding that he did so “because it put the county on a fiscally stable path forward.”
Ivie criticized U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, who narrowly beat Republican incumbent Rep. Mia Love for the 4th Congressional District seat in 2018, and said the election may have turned out differently if the Utah County elections division was adequately staffed at the time. The commission increased the elections division’s budget by $1 million, or 62.2%, this year.
There were “hours and hours of lines” at polling locations in Utah County in 2018 “because we did not sufficiently staff our elections,” Ivie said, “and we have a Democrat siding with (U.S. House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi and attacking our president representing Utah as a result of our elections failure instead of a wonderful Republican woman.”