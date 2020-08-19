The Utah County Capital Improvement Plan Committee is anticipating a number of upcoming road repair projects, including a plan to resurface part of the Jordan River Trail and pave an Eagle Mountain road leading to a shooting range.
Public Works Director Richard Nielson, a member of the capital improvement committee, told the Utah County Commission during a work session on Wednesday that $300,000 would go toward milling and repaving a section of the Jordan Parkway River Trail, which runs alongside the Jordan River in Utah and Salt Lake counties.
“We are going to look at trying to take care of a section out in Lehi that has some asphalt problems and very large tracks in it,” Nielson told the commission.
Additionally, the capital improvement committee is looking at removing and replacing the asphalt on the South Fork Road in Provo Canyon, which is expected to cost $550,000.
A sum of $900,000 would go toward “overlaying and patching on various roads” throughout the county, said Nielson, including Hobble Creek Canyon, 1200 South in south Utah County, multiple roads in Palmyra and a portion of Woodland Hills Drive.
“And then we’ve also got about $750,000 in there for chip seals on our roads that would equate to about 44 miles of road that we would be chip sealing in different areas around the county,” the public works director said.
Other upcoming projects Nielson spoke about Wednesday include paving a portion of 8000 N. in Eagle Mountain leading up the Wasatch Wing and Clay shooting range in Cedar Fort, as well building a parkway in Salem.
“We’re anticipating that getting into construction next year and likely needing about a million dollars of additional funds beyond what the MAG (Mountainland Association of Governments) money is available on it,” he said.
Commissioner Bill Lee said he wanted “an overall plan” as opposed to a list of projects so that the commission “could know and identify our roads all the way across the county” and get a sense for where improvements were most needed.
“And so I would like to see how these projects fold into that master plan and identify with all of the roads that we maintain in the county so that we have a feel for where we’re at when it comes to that,” said Lee.
Budget Manager Rudy Livingston said the capital improvement committee was putting together a comprehensive document “that the commissioners will need to make decisions and also for the public to see and understand so that they can have their input in this process where it’s needed as well.”
Livingston said the document would detail “a long-term plan” that would enable the county to “make adjustments on the fly.”
“For instance, we may have a street that is in bad shape and we want to work on that, but next to that is … a cul-de-sac or something that isn’t maybe ready quite yet for the extensive repairs that we’re doing,” he said. “But we might, because of the economies of doing it all at once, do that, at that point in time.
“So as we go forward we’re going to be fleshing some of this stuff out and making some adjustments to get this to truly reflect what the capital needs are going to be,” Livingston added.
Lee said the commission had been “told over and over” by the Jordan River Commission that grant opportunities would be available for the Jordan River Parkway Trail repaving and asked whether any outside funds could pay for the project.
“We’d be happy to look at any grant opportunities that would be along the Jordan River Trail,” said Nielson. “I haven’t been made aware of any that we could apply for, so we would gladly look at any of those.”