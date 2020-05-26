Two Utah County-based businesses that county executives publicly stated had instructed employees who had tested positive for COVID-19 to report to work didn’t actually do so, according to Utah County Attorney David Leavitt.
On May 4, the Utah County Commission and mayors throughout the county released a statement that said contact tracing conducted by the Utah County Health Department and Utah Department of Health found that two businesses “instructed employees to not follow quarantine guidelines after exposure to a confirmed case at work and required employees with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis to report to work.”
During a press conference on Tuesday, Leavitt said subsequent investigation into the matter by the Utah County Attorney’s Office revealed that the claim that these businesses told sick employees to work was unsubstantiated.
“What we learned from that (investigation) was that the original communication from the Health Department wasn’t accurate,” said Leavitt, who was speaking in his role as attorney for the Utah County Commission. “In fact, there were not two businesses who were forcing employees to work (while sick). That was information that was not right. It was information that was communicated at an abundance of caution from the Health Department from the County Commission. And as we’ve gotten deeper into the issue, we’ve learned that the assertions weren’t true.”
Leavitt said he did not begin a criminal investigation into the businesses beyond asking county investigators to speak with the county health department “because it became abundantly clear that there really was nothing to investigate.”
Leavitt again declined to identify the businesses Tuesday.
The county’s May 4 announcement, which was emailed to media outlets in a press release, stated that 68 employees between the two businesses had tested positive for the virus.
When asked whether that information was accurate, Leavitt said he didn’t “know the answer to that.”
“I’m not saying that those businesses weren’t a hotspot,” he said. “I am saying that these businesses were not forcing their employees to work.”
Leavitt said the Utah County Commission sent out the announcement “believing the truth of what they were saying, because they were believing the information coming from the health department.”
“And because the virus moves so quickly and so invisibly, they felt a real need to disseminate the information in an effort to warn businesses not to engage in that kind of conduct," he said.
When asked why it took three weeks for the county to conclude that these businesses didn’t instruct sick employees to work, Leavitt said that “government doing something like this in three weeks and acknowledging its error is probably pretty remarkable as far as the speed … because government typically doesn’t come out and say, 'We made this mistake.' ”
Leavitt added that he hoped the media and public would recognize the error happened during an unprecedented time when county officials are doing their best to keep the public safe and informed.
“The businesses didn’t compel anyone to work,” Leavitt said. “That’s an important fact to know. The other important fact to know is the health department should not be vilified here. The health department is doing their very, very best under difficult circumstances.”
