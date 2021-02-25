A bill that would ban transgender athletes from competing in girls sports is unlikely to move forward this legislative session after it stalled during a Utah Senate committee hearing on Wednesday.
Supporters of House Bill 302, which is co-sponsored by Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, and Sen. Curt Bramble, R-Provo, say the bill would ensure fairness in girls K-12 sports, while opponents — which include Utah’s tech industry — say the bill is discriminatory against transgender youth.
During a Senate Health and Human Services Committee hearing on Wednesday, Birkeland introduced a substitute version of the bill that would allow transgender athletes to participate on teams without competing.
“There are many advantages of being a part of a team,” said Birkeland. “Not everybody who's on a team plays in the game.”
Birkeland said she changed the bill based on “a lot of insight from our governor’s office and Lt. Gov. (Deidre Henderson) and concerns that they had about people feeling included.” Last week, Gov. Spencer Cox said he would not sign the bill as it was written.
“This bill was never about not including others, and I want to make that very clear. This bill has been about preserving women's sports,” the sponsor said.
But lawmakers said they still had concerns with the amended bill, including that it could potentially be ruled unconstitutional and would be harmful to already vulnerable transgender teens.
Republican Lehi Sen. Jacob Anderegg, who has coached youth football for 12 years, said he had “a hard time” with the bill “because I have people I know who are trans, family members, friends of mine, who I desperately love, and yet I have this biological understanding of human development that throws that into stark contrast.”
“I’m really struggling figuring out how to balance the needs of some of these kids who find themselves (with) life-threatening depression, suicidal ideation, versus these young women who didn’t do anything wrong; they just want to compete and find themselves at a disadvantage,” Anderegg said.
“Representative, I don’t really like this bill,” the Lehi senator said. “It puts us in a really bad situation.”
Anderegg pointed out that in 2016 “everything was all about the transgender bathrooms,” yet concerns about transgender-inclusive bathroom policies have largely fizzled out.
“Where’d that go? It kind of just … went away. And we’re not even talking about it,” he said.
The Health and Human Services Committee voted to adjourn the hearing before taking a vote on H.B. 302, effectively killing the bill this general session, which ends on March 5.
Before doing so, lawmakers heard testimony from multiple people who said the bill would harm transgender kids.
“The intent of this bill does not matter. It is the impact of this bill that matters. And the impact of H.B. 302 (is that it) would harm our most vulnerable youth,” said Jen Hollins, a former athlete, who added that the bill sends the message “that a trophy is more important than a person.”
The father of a transgender girl said he wanted his daughter “to have the opportunity to experience all of the benefits that come with being part of a team.”
“I fear that this bill will take that opportunity away from her,” he told the committee.
Elizabeth Converse, director of operations for Silicon Slopes, said Utah’s tech community opposes the bill “because it doesn’t tell the rest of the world what Utah really is.”
“We are a welcoming community. We love our neighbors, we love their children, we love everyone, regardless of differences. And it makes it really, really hard to protect Utah’s reputation on a national and international stage when we continuously propose divisive legislation like this. So we, as the tech community, would ask you to vote against this bill,” Converse said.
Vicky Smith, who said she is a female athlete who is involved with the conservative Utah Eagle Forum, spoke in favor of the bill and said it “protects the long and hard-fought advances and opportunities for females in sports.”
“Even if a male feels he is female, he is still a male with all of the biological advantages of strength and speed that come along with it, and it is unfair to allow biological males to compete with women,” Smith said.
In a written statement on Wednesday evening, Birkeland said she is “disappointed the Senate committee did not advance H.B. 302” but added that she has “trust in the legislative process.”
“This is a complex and sensitive issue and I appreciate the robust discussions I had with a broad group of stakeholders, colleagues and constituents, and I thank all those who voiced their opinions,” the bill sponsor said. “I will continue to stand up and speak out for past, current and future female athletes fighting for the opportunity to compete fairly. I am optimistic we can continue to work together to create policies that preserve female sports.”
Another bill dealing with transgender youth, H.B. 92, which would ban doctors from performing gender reassignment surgeries or prescribing hormone therapies to minors, stalled in the House Health and Human Services Committee on Feb. 19.