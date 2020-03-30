More than two weeks after the end of Utah State Legislature’s 45-day general session, Gov. Gary Herbert has signed hundreds of bills that passed during the session into law, including a bill that decriminalizes polygamy and one that would ban elective abortions in the state if Roe v. Wade was overturned.
As of Monday morning, Herbert had signed 334 bills, including 151 on Saturday, 19 on Wednesday and 148 on Tuesday. The legislature passed 510 bills during the session, meaning there are still 176 bills for the governor to sign.
Among the bills signed into law is Senate Bill 102, sponsored by Sen. Deidre Henderson, R-Spanish Fork, which reclassifies bigamy as an infraction as opposed to a second-degree felony.
Henderson argued during the session that polygamist families in Utah feel like “second-class citizens” and that the state “has legalized prejudice against them,” which is why she pushed to change the law.
“Much of the harm that has occurred over the years (in polygamous communities) is a direct result of the fear-driven secrecy and isolation that has given rise to a subculture in which perpetrators have free rein to prey upon vulnerable people,” the Spanish Fork senator told her colleagues during the session.
Polygamy is still a felony under S.B. 102 if committed alongside criminal homicide, kidnapping, sexual offenses or child abuse.
Herbert also signed a bill sponsored by Sen. Dan. McCay, R-Riverton, that would make it a second-degree felony to perform an abortion at any stage of gestation, except in cases of rape, incest or if the health of the mother were seriously threatened.
S.B. 174 contains a “trigger clause,” meaning it won’t go into effect unless the United States Supreme Court reverses its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.
Another bill signed by Herbert that won’t become law unless other bodies take action is S.B. 59, which would put Utah on a permanent Daylight Saving Time schedule if other states in the region also made the switch and Congress approved it.
Republican Provo Sen. Curt Bramble’s S.B. 67, which requires medical facilities to either bury or cremate the remains of fetuses from abortions and miscarriages, was signed into law on Monday. A woman having an abortion or miscarriage has the option of choosing the method of disposition, but is not required to do so.
Bramble said he sponsored the bill to give women autonomy and to ensure that medical facilities treat fetal remains in a dignified way as opposed to as medical waste.
Herbert approved S.B. 39, sponsored by Sen. Jacob Anderegg, R-Lehi, which appropriates $10 million of the state’s general fund for the construction of affordable housing projects and preservation of existing affordable units. Anderegg originally asked the legislature for $35 million.
Another of Anderegg’s bills, S.B. 201, was signed on Monday. The legislation, which Anderegg called a “Scarlet Letter” bill, makes it more difficult for the Utah Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing to reject an applicant based on their criminal history.
Two bills sponsored by Rep. Marsha Judkins, R-Provo, were signed on Monday, including one that requires county jails to collect data on inmate gender, race and ethnicity and report the data to the legislature. Additionally, H.B. 288 would mandate that prosecutors track a number of data points, including whether pre- or post-filing diversion were offered to a defendant.
The other bill, H.B. 324, would allow prosecutors to create a “Conviction Integrity Unit” to “conduct extrajudicial, fact-based reviews of criminal convictions and sentences,” according to the bill’s text.
Other bills from the legislative session signed by Herbert so far include a bill requiring school boards to adopt discipline policies related to the use of electronic cigarettes on school grounds, a bill prohibiting schools from conducting mental health screening without parental consent and a bill to create a state task force to study violence against Native American women and girls.