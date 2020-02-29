Utah lawmakers at both the state and federal level are working to reduce suicide rates in the state and gain a better understanding of what factors lead someone to end their own life.
With a suicide rate of 22.2 per 100,000 persons, Utah had the fifth highest age-adjusted suicide rate in the United States between 2016 and 2018, according to the Utah Department of Health. That averages out to 647 suicides per year.
Suicide is particularly a problem among young Utahns. It was the leading cause of death for Utahns ages 10 to 17 in 2018 and the second leading cause of death for Utahns ages 18 to 44.
U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, is aware of how big an issue suicide is in his home state.
“Every suicide’s a tragic loss of life and affects families and communities and leaves so many people grieving,” McAdams said in an interview on Feb. 12.
Alongside his colleagues in Congress, McAdams is working on a bipartisan effort to “spur research on how to scan the alarming rise in Utah, and nationally, of our suicide rate through science-based answers.”
McAdams is sponsoring the “Advancing Research to Prevent Suicide Act” to encourage research across disciplines into the factors that lead to depression and suicide.
Specifically, the bill directs the National Science Foundation “to award competitive, merit-reviewed grants to institutions of higher education … to support multidisciplinary, fundamental research with potential relevance to suicide, including potential relevance to prevention and treatment,” according to a summary of the bill.
Not only would the bill increase research into the causes of suicide, but McAdams said he hopes it would encourage researchers to pursue such study “as a career.”
“Suicide risk is a result of a lot of complex circumstances,” the Democratic congressman said. “And so I think the better we can understand what places an individual at risk of suicide, the better we will be able to identify solutions and to reduce the alarming rates of suicide that we’re seeing in Utah.”
Other than mental health, McAdams said there are a number of biological, social and cultural components that might make someone more at risk for suicide than others, including substance abuse, genetics and geographic factors like altitude; hence the need for research across disciplines.
The bill passed through the U.S. House on Jan. 27 on a 385-8 vote, which McAdams said indicated “overwhelming” and “near unanimous” support. It is now in the Senate, where McAdams hopes it will be approved and eventually make it to President Donald Trump’s desk and signed into law.
Efforts to address suicide rates in Utah are being made at the state level as well. McAdams applauded Utah’s legislators for their “incredible leadership” on suicide research and prevention.
Rep. Steve Eliason, R-Sandy, is sponsoring multiple bills this legislative session to reform mental health services in the state.
House Bill 32 would expand the number of mobile crisis outreach teams in the state, direct the Utah Department of Health to apply for a waiver with Medicaid to offer reimbursement for certain mental health services, and require the Utah Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health to “administer a grant program for the development of a behavioral health receiving center,” according to the bill’s text.
The bill asks the Legislature to appropriate $2.4 million in ongoing funds for the mobile crisis outreach teams and $9.7 million in ongoing funds for the behavioral health receiving center, the bill’s fiscal note says.
H.B. 32 passed through the House unanimously on Feb. 20 and is now waiting to be heard in the Senate Health and Human Services Committee.
Another bill of Eliason’s, H.B. 35, would require the Forensic Mental Health Coordinating Council along with the Utah Substance Use and Mental Health Advisory Council “to study and provide recommendations regarding the long-term need for adult beds at the Utah State Hospital,” its text says.
The House unanimously approved H.B. 35 on Feb. 10 and it is currently awaiting a third and final reading in the Senate (it passed unanimously on its second reading).
H.B. 323, also sponsored by Eliason, would create a program to award grants to schools that administer mental health screening programs for students. The bill narrowly made it through the House Education Committee on Tuesday.
McAdams said Utah’s lawmakers are “doing some incredible work that I think is a model for the country.”
Ultimately, McAdams believes further research into mental health and suicide will benefit Utahns and others throughout the country who are thinking of ending their life.
“Because, sometimes, the risk factors for suicide are bigger than an individual and a moment,” McAdams said. “And I think as people realize there are scientific reasons behind their risk factors, maybe that will also help to destigmatize getting help.”