A bill that would make it easier for convicted criminals in Utah to receive a professional license after getting out of jail or prison passed unanimously through the state Senate on Wednesday.
The sponsor of Senate Bill 201, Sen. Jacob Anderegg, R-Lehi, said on Wednesday that the legislation could be thought of as a “Scarlet Letter” bill that’s aimed at helping nonviolent offenders transition back into society after being arrested.
The Lehi senator said it is common for a prison inmate to receive training for a professional trade, such as to be a plumber or electrician, only to be released and find that their criminal record prevents them from being licensed.
“And so we ended up having situations, quite literally, where you have someone who is ready to really move forward and move away from where they were, but we (the state) were standing in their way,” Anderegg said during the bill’s second Senate reading on Tuesday.
SB 201 aims “to help them (inmates), when they get released, to be able to live a productive life and not to fall back into many of the problems that they had prior that led to their convictions,” said Anderegg.
The bill would make it more difficult for the Utah Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing, or DOPL, which licenses barbers, electricians, dietitians, dental hygienists, aestheticians, pharmacists and other professions, to refuse to issue or renew a license “based solely on the criminal conviction of an applicant or licensee,” according to its text.
DOPL would only be able to refuse a license based solely on a criminal conviction if they determined the conviction “bears a substantial relationship to the applicant’s or licensee’s ability to safely or competently practice the occupation or profession” and considered the applicant’s “current circumstances,” including the age they were when they committed the offense, whether they completed a criminal sentence or whether they were actively participating in rehabilitative drug or alcohol treatment.
The bill would also open the door for applicants who are denied a license due to having a criminal record to appeal the denial and request an administrative review, according to its text.
Mark Steinagel, director of DOPL, spoke in favor of SB 201 while it was being heard in the Senate Business and Labor Committee on Monday. Steinagel said DOPL has been moving in this direction for years but that the bill would codify these practices into state statute.
“I think we’re a leader on this,” Steinagel said, “and we’re committed to reducing the recidivism rate.”
Paul Avelar, managing attorney of the Institute for Justice Arizona Office, said easing licensing restrictions would help prevent Utahns with criminal records from becoming repeat offenders.
“An honest living is one of the best ways to prevent offenders from re-offending,” Avelar said on Monday. “One of the biggest hurdles in this area, however, is strict occupational licensing requirements.”
Sen. Deidre Henderson, R-Spanish Fork, said she supported Anderegg’s bill and compared it to SB 167, a bill she sponsored in 2018 that cracked down on city ordinances requiring food truck employees to pass criminal background checks. Gov. Gary Herbert signed SB 167 into law in March 2018.
“When we put these huge barriers to entry back into society in place, there are a lot of really bad unintended consequences,” Henderson said.
The bill has the support of the libertarian think tank Libertas Institute.
“Individuals have the right to work and should not be restricted in their profession without substantial danger to the public justifying the restriction,” the group said on its legislation tracking page.