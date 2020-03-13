Although it passed through the Utah State Senate on Tuesday and the House last Thursday, a bill that would require women seeking abortions to receive an ultrasound before going through with the procedure will not be going to Gov. Gary Herbert’s desk.
House Bill 364 was circled in the House on Thursday evening, the last night of the 2020 state legislative session, before lawmakers could vote whether to concur with amendments made in the Senate. Circling is an action to place a bill temporarily on hold, meaning the bill did not pass this year’s session.
The decision to hold the bill comes after Utah’s six women senators — both Republican and Democrat — walked off the Senate floor on Tuesday in protest of the bill.
“I think there’s still some concerns from the body,” said Rep. Lee Perry, R-Perry, who proposed circling the bill. “I don’t know that we … (are) where we need to be and how long this will take to get through. So I’d prefer we’d circle.”
H.B. 364’s sponsor, Rep. Steve Christiansen, R-West Jordan, acknowledged there were “some concerns that some people have expressed with regards to this bill” but said the Legislature should move forward with it.
“I would not consider that (motion to circle) friendly and would not agree with that,” said Christiansen.
According to the bill’s text, it would mandate that physicians performing abortions provide an ultrasound 72 hours prior to the procedure and display “fetal images of each unborn child,” in addition to making “each unborn child’s heartbeat audible for the pregnant woman.”
On Tuesday, Sen. Deidre Henderson, R-Spanish Fork, proposed amending the bill to clarify that physicians would only perform abdominal ultrasounds and not transvaginal ultrasounds, which Henderson said would be “invasive and problematic.”
The Senate approved that amendment and, on Thursday, Christiansen said he agreed that only abdominal ultrasounds should be mandated.
"It’s never been my intent to require a transvaginal ultrasound,” he said, adding that the amendment makes it “crystal clear” what physicians would be required to do.
But Rep. Ray Ward, R-Bountiful, who is a physician, said transvaginal ultrasounds can detect pregnancy earlier than other ultrasounds, and therefore are necessary for abortions being performed between four and seven weeks.
“The bill, as written right now, has two requirements in it that are just mutually exclusive,” Ward said. “You can’t do both things.”
Ultimately, the House voted 41-32 in favor of holding the bill and it was filed under “bills not passed.”
In a written statement, Planned Parenthood Association of Utah President Karrie Galloway said she was “extremely relieved” about the bill’s defeat.
“The people of Utah, including the women of the Senate and many others in both chambers of the Legislature, could see this bill for what it was — a deeply intrusive and medically unnecessary violation of people seeking abortion care in Utah,” Galloway said. “This bill would have caused immense harm and trauma to those already making an often complex and difficult decision.”
Lauren Simpson, policy director of the progressive group Alliance for a Better Utah, said in a written statement that the bill “would have mandated an incredibly invasive and unnecessary procedure, the goal of which was to shame a woman for a decision she made.”
“We are appreciative to the lawmakers who realized this was a step too far and did what needed to be done to stop it from becoming law,” said Simpson.
A separate bill that would prohibit elective abortions from being performed at any stage of gestation — with exceptions for rape, incest and in cases where the mother’s life was threatened — passed through the House and Senate on Thursday. The bill has a trigger clause and would not go into effect unless the United States Supreme Court overturned its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.