A Republican state representative from Mapleton is sponsoring a bill that will be discussed during a special legislative session called to address the COVID-19 pandemic that would limit Gov. Gary Herbert’s ability to respond to public health emergencies.
House Bill 3005, sponsored by House Majority Leader Francis Gibson, R-Mapleton, would require Utah’s governor to consult with a “legislative pandemic response team” before taking an executive action “in response to an epidemic or pandemic,” such as a declaration of a state of emergency or a directive encouraging statewide compliance.
If passed, the bill would prohibit the governor from taking an executive action in response to a public health emergency “until the governor has … provided notice of the proposed action of the legislative pandemic response team no later than 48 hours before the day on which the governor issues the executive action (and) … consulted in good faith with the legislative pandemic response team regarding the substance and effect of the proposed executive action,” according to its text.
The pandemic response team would be made up of Utah State Legislature leadership, including the House speaker, Senate president and minority leaders of both chambers.
With the current legislative makeup, the team would consist of House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, House Minority Leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, and Senate Minority Leader Karen Mayne, D-West Valley City.
H.B. 3005 includes a provision stating that Herbert or a future governor could take executive action without notifying legislative leadership if “there is an imminent threat of loss of life” and if waiting to consult with the Legislature “would increase the threat of loss of life.”
The Legislature will consider the bill during a special session set to convene on Thursday in which lawmakers plan to “address pressing issues regarding COVID-19,” including appropriating federal emergency funding, preparing for June’s primary election and “ensuring access to medication,” according to a written statement from Wilson released Monday evening.
“COVID-19 is impacting education, healthcare systems, the economy, Utah’s business community, individuals and families throughout the state in unprecedented ways,” the statement said. “In light of these circumstances, on April 16, the Legislature will convene in its first-ever virtual session to reexamine the state budget and address issues to meet state needs arising from the outbreak.”
Gibson’s bill was numbered and publicly distributed on Tuesday, the same day Herbert announced that he would extend closures of public schools, including graduations, through the remainder of the academic year.
Sen. Jacob Anderegg, R-Lehi, said on Twitter that he and other legislators learned that Herbert was going to shut down public schools for the rest of the school year “about 15 minutes before he (Herbert) did (it).”
“That is unacceptable,” Anderegg tweeted. “He only has Emergency Powers because the legislature gave it to him. No professional courtesy.”
Anderegg added that Herbert is “not a king” and that “we still live in a Republic.”
Gibson could not be reached on Wednesday to discuss the bill or why he is sponsoring it.
Other executive actions taken by Herbert in response to the coronavirus pandemic include issuing a “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive encouraging all Utahns to social distance and avoid unnecessary travel, as well as an order requiring everyone entering the state through major highways or the Salt Lake City International Airport to submit a travel declaration form.