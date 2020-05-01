The majority of Utahns do not think the Utah State Legislature addressed the most pressing issues facing the state when lawmakers convened in the 45-day general session earlier this year, according to a survey of voters released Thursday.
The survey, which was conducted by Salt Lake City-based Y2 Analytics for Utah Policy and KUTV, asked over a thousand “likely Utah 2020 General Election voters” a series of questions about the Legislature’s recent job performance, including whether lawmakers had “addressed Utah’s major problems.”
Of the 1,331 people who participated in the survey, 64% said the Legislature “has not addressed Utah’s major problems” while 36% said state lawmakers had.
Additionally, 67% of respondents said the Legislature “did not address issues of real concern to me” while 33% said lawmakers addressed their concerns, according to the survey results.
When asked about this year’s general session specifically, which began in January and ended in March, a slight majority, 53% said the “Utah State Legislature has not had a successful session.” At the same time, 47% said the 2020 general session was successful.
The survey was conducted between March 21 and 30 and has a margin of error of +/- 2.8%.
Lawmakers tackled a number of issues and topics during the 45-day session, including affordable housing, mental health services, polygamy, prosecutor data collection and violence against Native American women.
Among the items passed by the Legislature is Senate Bill 39, sponsored by Sen. Jacob Anderegg, R-Lehi, which allotted $10 million for affordable housing projects throughout the state, including in rural areas.
Another bill, House Bill 32, expands the state’s mobile crisis outreach team of mental health professionals who respond to calls from adults and children who suffer a behavioral health crisis.
State lawmakers passed a total of 510 bills during the general session, according to a bill tracking tool available through http://utah.gov. That’s 64 less than 574 bills passed in the 2019 general session and 23 less than the 533 passed in 2018.
The Legislature considered a handful of socially conservative issues that were supported by groups like the Utah Eagle Forum, including a bill requiring that all pornography distributed in the state include a warning about the harm porn can have on minors and a bill that would ban elective abortions in Utah — at any stage of pregnancy — if the United States Supreme Court overturned its 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.
H.B. 364, which would have required women seeking abortions to receive an ultrasound before going through with the procedure, originally passed through both chambers but stalled in the House on the last day of the general session. Days earlier, Utah’s six women senators stepped off the Senate floor in protest of the bill.
According to the Y2 Analytics survey, voters who identify as “Strong Democrat” are more likely to disapprove of the Legislature’s performance than those who identify as “Strong Republican.”
Of strong Democrats surveyed, 87% said lawmakers had not addressed Utah’s biggest problems, while 43% of Republicans thought the same. Only 21% of strong Democrats said they thought the Legislature had a successful session compared to 65% of strong Republicans.
Still, the survey indicates that some Republicans are dissatisfied with the Legislature’s performance. Half of moderate Republicans surveyed said lawmakers had not addressed issues of major concern to them, while 48% of strong Republicans said the same.
Among independent voters surveyed, 75% said the Legislature did not address issues of real concern to them while 41% said they thought the Legislature had a successful session.
The survey’s margin of error for party-specific data is “between +/- 5.7 and 14.3 percentage points depending on sample size.”