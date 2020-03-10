A bill sponsored by an Orem lawmaker that would fund a study on the effects of hormone therapy and other medical treatment available for transgender minors passed unanimously through the Utah House Health and Human Services Committee last Thursday.
House Bill 449, sponsored by Rep. Brad Daw, R-Orem, would instruct the Utah Department of Health to hire three experts in medicine or pharmacology to conduct a review of existing scientific research regarding “the diagnosis, treatment, and care of minors who are transgender,” according to the bill’s text.
Daw was originally considering a bill that would ban hormone therapy and gender reassignment surgery in Utah for anyone under 18 years old. On Thursday, he said he thought existing research should be reviewed before the state considers a ban.
“After talking with a number of people and raising concerns, it appeared to me that we just don’t know (about the effects of hormone therapy),” Daw said. “There’s a lot of information we don’t have. And so before we rush in and ban something completely, and maybe disrupt minors who are going through the treatment, which probably would be very problematic, let’s gather information.”
Daw said he had “grave concerns” with hormone therapy drugs like Lupron, the negative side effects of which can include sterility and blindness. In January, Daw told the Daily Herald that kids and teenagers should not be able to make potentially life-altering decisions that they may regret later in life.
Utah resident Erin Brewer, who introduced herself to the committee as “a former trans kid,” spoke in favor of the bill and told the story of being diagnosed with gender dysphoria after being sexually assaulted as a young child, adding that the perpetrator spared her brother.
“In my child’s mind, I thought that being a boy would prevent me from ever being hurt that way again,” said Brewer.
Brewer said a psychologist helped her understand that she was using her gender identity to cope with the assault.
“If I had been medically transitioned, I never would have understood that the hatred that I had for my female body was the result of being violently violated,” said Brewer. “I never would have realized that my transgender identity was in fact a coping mechanism.”
Gayle Ruzicka, president of the conservative Utah Eagle Forum, said hormone therapy and puberty blockers are damaging to children.
“Puberty is what makes little girls grow into women and little boys grow up to be men,” Ruzicka said. “And it should be a process that we go through, all of us.”
Hayley McLoughlin, the parent of a 16-year-old transgender boy, said her son was suicidal and starving himself while he was going through puberty because he didn’t like how his body was changing.
“And I think a puberty blocker saved his life for real,” McLoughlin said, adding that it gave her son time to talk to a therapist and “process what he was going through so that he could better make choices for himself about the direction he wanted to go.”
Transgender Education Advocates of Utah Director Candice Metzler said the bill appeared to be more about politics than an understanding of youth health care.
“This is a population (transgender youth) that needs us to not politicize their issues,” said Metzler. “These are youth that are, in my opinion, being targeted by this legislation.”
Metzler said the state could help transgender youth by funding and encouraging anti-bullying initiatives and working to make schools more inclusive.
“I’m not necessarily for or against it (the bill), but I’m for putting resources towards things that are going to actually help this population instead of politicizing it,” said Metzler.