A Utah County lawmaker who has been hospitalized with COVID-19 joined his colleagues electronically on Thursday to take a vote on a bill as the Utah State Legislature wraps up its general session.
Rep. Jon Hawkins, R-Pleasant Grove, has been hospitalized throughout the general session, which began on Jan. 19 and ended Friday.
A statement posted on Hawkins’ official Facebook page on Jan. 24 said he was “in the hospital battling COVID-19 at this time” and that “no matter your political affiliations, we would request that we all come together in prayer for Jon and his family.”
During House floor time on Thursday, House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, announced that Hawkins would be joining lawmakers virtually for a vote on House Bill 54, a bill sponsored by Rep. Jim Dunnigan, R-Taylorsville, that makes changes to the Utah Insurance Code.
The Pleasant Grove lawmaker’s colleagues roared and gave him a standing ovation when his image appeared on the screen on the House floor and he announced his vote.
“I vote yes, Mr. Speaker,” said Hawkins, who cast his vote sitting upright in a hospital bed with nasogastric tubes in his nose.
After his vote, Hawkins told his colleagues he wanted to “personally thank each and every one of you for your support, your prayers, your kindness, for reaching out to me and keeping me and my family close to your thoughts and your prayers.”
“And I miss every one of you,” he said, his voice quiet and worn. “I wish I was there, but I’m making progress and supposed to get out of the ICU tomorrow to go to a long-term care facility to learn how to walk and swallow and do all of those basic things that we take for granted. So I miss you guys, and I look forward to seeing you all soon.”
Wilson teared up after listening to his hospitalized colleague and used a face mask to wipe his eyes and nose.
“I’m actually a little jealous of Representative Dunnigan, that he got your vote on that insurance bill, of all things,” joked Wilson.
On Twitter, Utah House Democrats described it as an “emotional moment” to have Hawkins “join his colleagues virtually from a hospital bed for a vote.”
“Not a dry eye in the Chamber as we said hello to Rep. Jon Hawkins,” Utah House Republicans added on Twitter. “He has been so missed.”
Sen. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, called Hawkins a “dear friend” and described his vote as an “emotional moment for all.”
“We pray for his speedy recovery,” McKell wrote on Twitter.
Rep. Doug Welton, R-Payson, said Hawkins’ vote “was definitely the highlight of the session.”
“So happy to see Rep. Hawkins doing well!” he wrote. “Definitely a teary eyed moment.”