A Utah County lawmaker introduced a bill this week that would create a Utah Lake Authority to manage water quality improvement and oversee development of the water body.
House Bill 364, sponsored by Rep. Brady Brammer, R-Pleasant Grove, states that the Utah Lake Authority would be “an independent, nonprofit, separate body from corporate and politic, with perpetual succession.”
The purpose of the lake authority would be to work with government entities, property owners, water rights owners and “other private parties” in order to “encourage, facilitate, and implement … the rehabilitation of Utah Lake and the waters of Utah Lake,” according to the text of the bill, as well as to oversee the “management of the lake authority land to maximize the long-term viability and health of Utah Lake and to produce economic, aesthetic, recreational, and other benefits for the state.”
The Utah Lake Authority would replace the Utah Lake Commission, which was established in 2007, and would require the commission to “cooperate with the lake authority to transition, as soon as practicable.”
Members of the Utah Lake Commission include representatives from Utah County, 15 Utah County cities, the Utah Division of Water Quality, Utah State Parks and Recreation, Central Utah Water Conservancy District and the Utah State Legislature.
Utah Lake has struggled over the years with issues ranging from toxic algal blooms to non-native plants like phragmites taking over its shorelines.
The lake is also home to the June sucker, a fish species found only in Utah Lake that was pushed to near extinction by carp and other invasive species.
A bill passed by Utah lawmakers in 2018 authorized the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands to “dispose of appropriately available state land in and around Utah Lake as compensation for the comprehensive restoration of Utah Lake” after finding that the lake faced “serious challenges” including toxic algal blooms, invasive species, fluctuating lake levels and “suspended silt on the lake bottom.”
Brammer’s bill would repeal the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands’ authority for restoration of Utah Lake and would give “some of that authority to the Utah Lake Authority,” according to a description of the bill.
In February 2019, a project manager proposed building artificial islands on Utah Lake made of large tubes filled with fine sediment.
The definition of Utah Lake “management” outlined in the bill includes “the excavation, importation, movement, or other work on land to reconfigure the contours of the land” and “the demolition, construction, reconstruction, modification, expansion, or improvement of a building, utility, infrastructure, landscape, parking lot, park, trail, recreational amenity, or other facility, including publicly owned infrastructure and improvements.”
The bill was made public on Monday and sent to the Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel for fiscal input.