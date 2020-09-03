Governor Gary Herbert signed more than a dozen bills passed by the Utah State Legislature during a special session in August, including a bill approving spending of the state's remaining CARES Act funding and another to allow wills to be signed electronically during the pandemic.
The 19 bills signed by Herbert on Monday passed during the sixth special session called by legislative leadership “because of the COVID-19 emergency and the economic consequences of that emergency.”
Among the bills signed by Herbert is House Bill 6002, a budget appropriation bill that approves spending of the remaining portion of $688 million in federal coronavirus relief funding the state received earlier this year.
H.B. 6002, which passed 73-3 in the House and unanimously in the Senate, appropriates $40 million for Utah’s “hardest hit industries,” according to Rep. Brad Last, R-St. George, the bill’s sponsor, as well as $25 million for broadband internet upgrades in northern and eastern Utah and $15 million to help state medical labs improve testing capacity.
It also gives $19 million to the Utah State Board of Education, including $3.9 million “to pay for personal protective equipment and other allowable expenses for schools” and an additional $3.9 million “to support the expansion of students in online charter schools,” according to the text of the bill.
Additionally, the bill appropriates $138 million in federal funding, separate from the CARES Act money, to extend unemployment benefits by providing an additional $300 per week to Utahns who became unemployed during the pandemic. The increased federal unemployment benefits of $600 per week expired on July 31.
“At the beginning of the global pandemic and the related recession, the Utah Legislature acted swiftly and decisively to manage our state’s budget and preserve options for adding back funding for our absolute highest priorities,” Last told lawmakers on Aug. 20. “This bill is the next step in our plan for managing the state budget.”
Another bill, H.B. 6001, amends Utah Code to allow wills to be signed electronically by a testator, the person making the will, and allows witnesses to observe the signing electronically.
“With respect to the pandemic, this bill provides a tool for those of our population who may be elderly, or who may be ill or who are concerned about exposing themselves needlessly to the COVID virus, for completing one of the most basic and elementary parts of their estate plan, and that is the will,” the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Lowry Snow, R-St. George, said on Aug. 20.
“Most of you know, if you have a family member hospitalized, you’re not able to be with them,” added Snow. “There’s no way for witnesses to attend someone in a hospital and in some care centers where they’re trying to protect that person from having unnecessary visitors. But the need to have a will still exists, especially if someone is suffering an illness that may lead to their demise.”
H.B. 6004, sponsored by Rep. Carol Spackman Moss, D-Holladay, temporarily amends the Utah Fire Code to allow schools to opt out of emergency evacuation drills during the pandemic.
“The concern (is) about having students, particularly in the upper grades, evacuate the building for a drill, up to 3,000-plus students in some cases, (which) would negate everything we’re trying to do right now in terms of safety,” Moss told her House colleagues.
The option for schools to opt out of emergency safety drills will be in place until the end of February 2021, Moss said, at which point lawmakers can “re-evaluate” if they want to reinstate emergency drills.
“It doesn’t say they may not have one (an emergency drill),” Moss said. “So this doesn’t forbid, it just says they’re not required.”
Other special session legislation signed by Herbert on Monday includes a bill to temporarily amend state election code to allow drive-up and “outdoor voting” during the November general election, a bill allowing cosmetology and other professional schools to offer 50% of their curriculum online and a bill amending the required qualifications for the executive director of the Utah Department of Health.