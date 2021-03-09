Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed four bills into law on Tuesday, all of which were approved by the Utah State Legislature during this year’s general session, which began on Jan. 19 and ended on Friday.
House Bill 379, co-sponsored by Rep. Paul Ray, R-Clearfield, and Sen. Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City, exempts the “deliberative process” of the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole from Open and Public Meetings Act requirements.
The bill defines the deliberative process as “the board or any number of the board’s individual members together engaging in discussions, whether written or verbal, regarding a parole, a pardon, a commutation, termination of sentence, or fines, fees, or restitution in an individual case.”
The bill further states that the deliberative process includes “the votes, mental processes, written notes, and recommendations of individual board members and staff.”
It does not include a hearing where the offender is present, recommendations regarding the offender’s incarcerations or supervision, testimony received by the board or “any factual record the board is considering, including records of the offender’s criminal convictions, records regarding the offender’s current or previous incarceration and supervision, and records regarding the offender’s physical or mental health.”
On Friday, Thatcher told the Senate that the Board of Pardons and Parole “is one of the most important parts of our criminal justice process, and they need to be able to do their jobs.”
“While all of their official actions, obviously, are subject to public disclosure, they need to have a process by which they can deliberate things which are sensitive or should not otherwise be disclosed,” he said. “And this bill allows that.”
Republican Spanish Fork Sen. Mike McKell, who sponsored a bill this year that prohibits a person convicted of homicide from being released on parole unless they “cooperated in the recovery of the victim’s remains,” moved to amend H.B. 379 to make it go into effect immediately upon approval by the governor.
The Senate unanimously approved the amended bill on Friday and the House later concurred with the amendment on a 64-7 vote.
Also on Tuesday, Cox signed a concurrent resolution sponsored by Rep. Keven Stratton, R-Orem, addressing “a federal land valuation model developed for the purpose of determining the fair market value of federal land in the state to demonstrate the inadequacy of money the state receives from the federal government to pay in lieu of taxes” and affirming “that the federal land valuation model does not and will not impact the determination of greenbelt land values.”
On Feb. 9, Stratton said that, ahead of the general session, there “was some question as to the potential impact of this valuation model and what we’re doing on greenbelt taxes.”
The House and Senate both unanimously approved Stratton’s concurrent resolution.
The governor also signed a concurrent resolution on education stating that “parents and families are best served when they have many options from which to choose to match educational opportunities to the specific needs and interests of their children” and reaffirming that “the state of Utah is secondary and supportive to the primary role of a parent in educating the parent’s children.”
The resolution, sponsored by Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, R-Clearfield, further states that the governor and legislature recognize "the importance of flexibility in education schedules and systems" and commit "to continue to support options for parents and children.”
The House passed the resolution on Feb. 11 on a 53-14 vote while the Senate approved it 21-5 on Feb. 25.
Additionally, Cox signed a concurrent resolution celebrating the 125th anniversary of the first Utah legislative session by honoring “the work of the first Utah State Legislature and each subsequent Legislature for their lasting impact on the public good and the benefit to all citizens who work and live in Utah.”
That resolution, sponsored by Rep. Melissa Garf Ballard, R-North Salt Lake, passed unanimously through both the House and Senate in February.