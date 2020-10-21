The Utah Department of Health could receive limited doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that would be distributed to select hospitals by the end of the year, according to a state health official, though it would not yet be available for the public.
During a Health and Human Services Interim Committee meeting Wednesday, Rich Lakin, immunization program manager for the Utah Department of Health, outlined the state’s “phased approach” to coronavirus vaccination, which includes a Phase 1 where limited doses would be available for “priority groups,” including ICU workers, health care workers with pre-existing conditions and long-term care facility staff.
“If a vaccine comes later, we could relieve more vaccine, and it could change things a little bit,” Lakin told lawmakers, adding that he guessed the Centers for Disease Control would distribute a vaccine by December or January.
During Phase 1, four hospitals with “the highest COVID-19 response” would “be enrolled to conduct vaccination among their healthcare personnel,” according to a presentation Wednesday.
These hospitals include the Utah Valley Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center, LDS Hospital and University of Utah Hospital.
“These are the ones that see the most COVID patients and (have) health care providers that are most at risk,” Lakin said.
During the second phase, additional doses would become available and remaining hospital facilities would be enrolled to vaccinate, followed by “remaining healthcare personnel, including clinics, pharmacy staff, Long-Term Care/Assisted Living/Skilled Nursing staff and other healthcare personnel.”
Also during Phase 2, “big chain pharmacies” like Walgreen and CVS will recieve vaccines directly from the federal government and will be responsible for administering vaccines to long-term care facility residents, Lakin said.
“We (will) start to look more to the private sector and we look at pharmacies, doctor’s offices and clinics and we start to get them vaccinated and enrolled,” he said.
Lakin said “there’s a very good chance” the vaccine would be available for the general public during Phase 2, though it may not be available until Phase 3.
During the third phase, the state immunization program and local health departments would “continue partnerships within public and private sectors to ensure access to the COVID vaccine,” according to the presentation, as well as continue “monitoring of vaccine to minimize vaccine wastage and improve coverage throughout local health departments.”
Lakin did not provide a timeline for when Utah would move into the second and third phases.
The immunization program manager noted that all vaccinations would “require active monitoring of symptoms and reactions,” which would be done through the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is responsible for developing recommendations on the use of vaccinations in the U.S., Lakin said.
“So, when ACIP makes a recommendation that a vaccine is safe, that’s when a vaccine is approved and we can all feel confident that the vaccine will be safe and effective within the United States,” he said.
Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, asked if “there have been any plans to have any populations at all be mandatory recipients of the vaccine.”
“No, there is not any indication from either CDC or the Utah Department of Health that the vaccine would be mandatory for populations,” Lakin replied.