The Utah House of Representatives approved a bill on Monday that would require county or district attorney’s offices to complete use-of-force investigations within 120 days.
The investigation timeframe would begin “once a criminal investigation is turned over from law enforcement,” according to the text of House Bill 154, which is sponsored by Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan.
The bill further states that “if an investigation is not completed within 120 days, the county or district attorney shall post a public statement on the county or district attorney’s website stating a reasonable estimate when the investigation will be complete and the reason for the delay.”
The bill also would require that all investigative reports and findings “be published on the county or district attorney’s website within five business days of completion.”
On Monday, Birkeland told the House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee that “a lot of times our law enforcement, when there is an incident, the officers and everyone investigating it, they know what gun was used, they know who shot the gun, they know what happened, who was all involved.”
“But sometimes offices, DA’s offices, can sit on this information,” she continued. “And not only does that leave the justice from being served more swiftly, but it also leaves an officer sitting and waiting to find out what their fate is.”
The bill originally would have created a 120-day investigation timeframe from the time of the use-of-force incident. Birkeland said she amended the bill based on input from law enforcement.
“Because if the DA’s office only has 120 days from … the incident, that doesn’t give them, realistically, enough time to get that processed,” the lawmaker said.
Park City Police Chief Wade Carpenter, who is president of the Utah Chiefs of Police Association, spoke in favor of the legislation, which he called “a consensus bill that not only creates a greater level of transparency for law enforcement to the public but also gives the families some closure.”
Nate Mutter, assistant chief of investigations for the Utah Attorney General’s Office, said an internal investigation by a police department typically “takes time,” adding that subsequent investigations by the attorney general’s office usually take “a couple months.”
“It is important to report in a timely fashion once an investigation has been turned over,” said Mutter. “We don’t want to leave the law enforcement officers or the families that have been involved with some sort of critical incident hanging, and with questions about 'Was force justified, was it not?' Either way, it’s not fair to either party.”
The bill also states that, if feasible, “a peace officer should identify himself or herself as a peace officer and give a clear oral warning of his or her intent to use a firearm or other physical force.”
The committee gave a unanimous favorable recommendation to H.B. 154 on Monday morning. Later, the House unanimously approved the bill.
“I just think this is fair because it gives a timeline,” said Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City. “There's been families who have waited two, three years to get their results from the DA’s office. There are some still in limbo.”
Utah lawmakers also are considering a bill this general session that would ban police officers from shooting someone who is suicidal but not posing a threat to others.
That bill, H.B. 237, passed through the House on Feb. 23 with a 54-16 vote and received a unanimous favorable recommendation from the Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee on Friday.