The Utah House passed a budget bill Thursday that includes appropriating the remaining portion of $688 million in federal CARES Act funding that the state received earlier this year.
Utah received $1.25 billion in coronavirus relief funding through the CARES Act that Congress passed in March. $562 million of that money went to local governments while the state held on to $688 million for various coronavirus-related expenses.
The budget bill passed during a special session called “because of the COVID-19 emergency and the economic consequences of that emergency,” according to a proclamation by House Majority Leader Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, and Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton.
"At the beginning of the global pandemic and the related recession, the Utah Legislature acted swiftly and decisively to manage our state's budget and preserve options for adding back funding for our absolute highest priorities,” said Rep. Brad Last, R-St. George, the sponsor of House Bill 6002. “This bill is the next step in our plan for managing the state budget.”
Most notably, H.B. 6002 would appropriate $138 million in federal funding to extend unemployment benefits in order “to provide an additional $300 per week to those Utahns who find themselves out of work due to the pandemic."
Rep. Jim Dunnigan, R-Taylorsville, asked when the increased unemployment benefits would go into effect, noting that the increased federal unemployment benefits of $600 per week expired on July 31.
"I think it starts the moment that the other ended,” said Last. “And this, of course, is federal money, and we are using some of our state money ... that we received through the coronavirus relief for the ($1.7 million) administrative costs.”
The bill would also appropriate $25 million in federal funding for “Broadband Internet Upgrades for Impacted Communities” in northern and eastern Utah, according to the text of the bill, as well as $3.9 million to improve access to Wi-Fi internet in San Juan County.
Additionally, the bill would appropriate $40 million for Utah’s “hardest hit industries,” Last told his colleagues, including $7.5 million for a “COVID-19 Cultural Assistance Program,” $3 million for "outreach and direct services in multicultural communities," $7.4 million for respite care and equipment and $5 million for an oil, mining and gas grant program.
$19 million would go toward classroom supplies and equipment in public schools, including $3.9 million that will be distributed to the Utah Board of Education “to pay for personal protective equipment (PPE) and other allowable expenses for schools,” according to the bill.
"This is in addition to the money that the schools got directly through their own CARES money,” added Last.
$15 million would be used "to build capacity and improve coronavirus test turnaround times” at state medical labs, including purchasing equipment and adding night shifts, the Republican lawmaker said. $750,000 would go toward staffing and installing intensive care unit beds, “especially in smaller communities.”
"We in Utah plan for the worst and hope for the best, and because we do that, we have good options,” he said. “And that's what we've done with this bill, and that's what we will continue to do going forward.”
The bill passed through the House 72-3 Thursday morning and went to the Senate for further consideration. Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan and Rep. Travis Seegmiller, R-St. George all voted against the bill.