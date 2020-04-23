The Utah House and Senate both passed a bill on Thursday that would remove sales tax exemptions on locomotive fuel and require the state to use the collected funds to pay for the construction of rail crossing overpasses and safety improvements.
House Bill 4002, sponsored by Rep. Joel Ferry, R-Brigham City, would repeal a more than decade-old sales tax exemption on train fuel and, through doing so, impose a 4.85% tax on all fuel "for use in a locomotive engine,” according to the text of the bill.
On Thursday, Ferry said he estimated that repealing the sales tax exemption would generate about $3.6 million annually for the state, which would go into the Transit Transportation Investment Fund.
According to Ferry, 10% of the funds would go toward grants administered by the Utah Department of Transportation, or UDOT, to cities and local governments in order to improve rail crossings in their jurisdictions. Another 10% would fund environmental impact studies related to the construction and maintenance of rail crossings.
The majority of the money, 80%, would go into a restricted account overseen by the Legislature "specifically earmarked for improving rail crossings,” Ferry said.
“These crossings have an impact on the citizens of our state,” said Ferry. “And we can then take this tax on the fuel used and put it back into improving infrastructure and the needs that exist up and down our state.”
The Legislature passed a similar bill sponsored by Perry, H.B. 356, during the general session in March. Gov. Gary Herbert later vetoed the bill, alongside three others that the governor said “amend tax policy in a time of economic uncertainty.”
In a letter to legislative leadership on April 1, Herbert said H.B. 356 “is contrary to principles of sound state tax policy” and could “create a double taxation … both on the railroad and the ultimate consumer of the products transported by the railroad.”
“At a time when leaders throughout the State recognize the need for tax reform, HB 356 complicates our efforts,” Herbert wrote.
But Ferry said the bill would remove a sales tax exemption that shouldn’t have been there in the first place, adding that there aren’t sales tax exemptions for other modes of transportation.
“This is a way that we can essentially create some parity so that, as a body, we're not picking or giving an exemption to one type of business while we're charging all the other types of business in that same type of industry,” he said. “And at the same time, that revenue we can then take and reinvest into solving some problems that exist because of this type of business, because of this industry."
Ferry added that he had worked with the governor’s office on the new bill to make changes “that I believe improve it and help clarify how some of this revenue will be used to improve rail safety and other issues associated with the rail(ways) here in the state of Utah."
House Majority Leader Francis Gibson, R-Mapleton, spoke in favor of removing the sales tax exemption on locomotive fuel and said doing so should not be perceived as a tax increase.
"This is being portrayed as a tax increase, when I would argue that this is probably a tax that should've always been paid,” Gibson said.
Meanwhile, Rep. Steve Christiansen, R-West Jordan, said he opposed the bill despite voting in favor of H.B. 356 during the general session, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason he changed his mind on removing the tax exemption.
“As you can imagine, this kind of a tax on the transportation industry is going to simply further exacerbate a problem that’s already being felt by citizens throughout the state if this bill passes,” said Christiansen, who voted against the bill on Thursday.
Rep. Kyle Andersen, R-North Ogden, successfully amended the bill in order to allow funds to be used for improving railroad crossings on class A roads, in addition to class B and class C roads that the bill already covered.
"One of the most dangerous railroad crossings in the state is on a class A road in Weber County,” said Andersen. “And the trains sit there for lengthy periods of time, blocking emergency vehicles that would be coming in from the northwest cities."
Rep. Rex Shipp, R-Cedar City, asked what the funding would be used for once all railroad crossings in the state were improved.
“I don’t believe that’s a concern in my lifetime or your lifetime,” Ferry responded. “But I think, at that time, the Legislature would take this issue up again and re-evaluate it and make a determination at that point."
The House passed the amended bill 63-10 on Thursday afternoon, which later advanced through the Senate on a 23-6 vote.