Utah lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow cosmetology schools and other technical professions to offer half of their instruction online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
House Bill 6005, which the Utah State Legislature will discuss and vote on during a special session convening on Thursday, would amend Utah Code to allow a “cosmetology/barber school, electrologist school, esthetics school, hair design school, or nail technology school … (to offer) 50% of the school’s total per program curriculum online,” according to the text of the bill.
Currently, state code only allows licensed schools in these industries to offer 30% of education online, according to Utah Beauty Association spokesperson Candace Daly, which she said hinders technical colleges and institutions during the pandemic.
"When COVID hit, the first two professions that were shut down in the state of Utah were cosmetology industries and restaurants,” Daly told lawmakers during a Business and Labor Interim Committee meeting on Tuesday. “The cosmetology industries were struggling to try and figure out how to get back up and moving.”
Daly said cosmetology and other technical schools in Utah were able to continue educating students amid statewide closures thanks to a temporary authorization granted by the United States Department of Education on March 12, allowing licensed schools to offer up to 50% of curriculum online until Dec. 31.
“The schools were able to keep their instructors hired,” Daly said. “They were able to educate their students with everything except for practical application and keep us moving towards graduation so that they can get their license and start practicing.”
"If the U.S. Department of Education had not offered this opportunity … these cosmetology and related professions would really be bound,” added Rep. Melissa Garff Ballard, R-North Salt Lake, who is sponsoring the bill.
But Daly said technical colleges would not be able to continue offering increased online learning after Dec. 31 “if you do not have it spelled out in code in your state that you can provide (up to 50%) online and distance learning.”
"Come Dec. 31, if we don't have this in law, then if the schools are shut down (or) closed down, just as they were early this spring, then we would not be able to continue our temporary distance education,” said Brenda Sharman, a lobbyist with the Utah Beauty School Owners Association.
"But we don't see COVID-19 going away by January 1, 2021,” added Daly. “And so we want to pass this piece of legislation so that it will allow the schools to continue to keep their instructors working, (and) get their programs accredited.”
The bill includes a sunset clause that would automatically repeal the legislation on July 1, 2022, at which point Daly said lawmakers could "determine whether or not this has been a successful thing for this industry or not.”
Sen. Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City, asked why lawmakers were being asked to consider the bill during a special session called explicitly to address COVID-19. Ballard responded that the legislature couldn't wait until next year’s general session since schools need to submit their applications to offer increased online learning by the end of the year.
"Not being a full-time legislature, we would have to do this now,” Ballard said. “We would not have the opportunity to wait until after Dec. 31.”
The bill passed unanimously through the Business and Labor Interim Committee on Tuesday with a favorable recommendation and will be considered during the upcoming special session.
The bill has the support of the Utah Beauty Association, which includes Provo-based Acaydia School of Aesthetics Director Andrea Hulse, Provo-based Aveda Institute Owner Dale LeMonds and Kellie Evans, president of Evans Hairstyling College in Lindon.