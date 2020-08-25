The Utah Senate Government Operations Confirmation Committee recommended Tuesday the appointment of two nominees to the State Records Committee, including a retired Brigham Young University sociology professor who led the now-discontinued BYU Women’s Research Institute.
Marie Cornwall, who taught sociology and women’s studies at BYU for nearly three decades and who received a PhD in sociology from the University of Minnesota, according to her BYU Religious Studies Center biography, was nominated by Gov. Gary Herbert to serve on the State Records Committee. Herbert also nominated Mark Buchanan, manager of records management for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Governor-appointed positions must be confirmed by the Utah State Legislature, according to Sen. Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City, who chairs the confirmation committee.
“When the governor appoints someone to a position, especially something as important as the State Records Committee, the only opportunity for public input is during a Senate confirmation hearing,” Thatcher said on Tuesday. “And so that is why we are here today.”
The State Records Committee, part of the Utah Division of Archives and Records Service, is responsible for making decisions on appeals to public records requests that were denied under the Government Records Access and Management Act.
During Tuesday’s confirmation hearing, Cornwall told lawmakers that her experience with public records as an academic researcher qualifies her for the position.
“First of all, I understand the importance of government records,” said Cornwall. “And one of the ways I understand that is because my students and I actually conducted research on state-level suffrage adoption, and my students and I … visited every single state in the nation and went to their archives and pulled out all of the records that were available about granting suffrage at the state level.
“Secondly, because I’m a sociologist, I have long-term experience and training in thinking about collecting and preserving data and protecting the privacy of individuals,” she added. “When we do research, we collect a lot of information about individuals, and we go to great lengths to make sure that all identifying information is removed from those records so that someone can’t come along, even 20 years later, and get access to names and know about people.”
The sociology professor noted that she previously served on the records committee for about 18 months before relocating to Washington, D.C. to oversee the National Science Foundation’s sociology program. She said her experience on the records committee opened her eyes to the importance of maintaining and protecting privacy in records.
“Frankly, when I first became involved in the State Records Committee, I knew that was important but I didn’t realize how important,” said Cornwall. “And having spent that time, it was clear to me that that’s the major thing that one does on the State Records Committee, is provide transparency, provide information about how decisions were made and what went on, but at the same time, you have to protect the privacy of individuals.”
Buchanan, who has a master’s degree in history from Utah State University, said he has “done just about everything that you can do” related to records during his 15 years with the LDS Church’s records management program, “from managing a records center to approving retention and disposition schedules.”
“We live in a time where information and records have lots of issues around them, about who gets access and records tell us a lot of things,” Buchanan said. “I’m interested in being involved in that to assist in making sure that the right information gets to the right people, and that the public can see what’s going on with our government around it. And that they can know where to go to get that correct information. So I’m interested in serving and helping information get to the public at large.”
The Senate Government Operations Confirmation Committee unanimously recommended the appointment of both Cornwall and Buchanan to the records committee and sent the names to the full Senate for a vote.