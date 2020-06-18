A bill that would ban police from using knee-on-neck chokeholds and prohibit peace officers from being trained on the technique passed with overwhelming bipartisan support through both the Utah House and Senate Thursday.
The proposed chokehold ban follows weeks of anti-police brutality protests throughout the county and world — including in Provo and Salt Lake City — over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed by a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer who knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
“We all watched in horror the murder of Mr. George Floyd, Democratic Salt Lake City Rep. Sandra Hollins, the bill’s sponsor and Utah’s only black lawmaker, told her colleagues in the House on Thursday. “For a lot of us, especially me, this is etched in my head.”
House Bill 5007, which dozens of lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle signed on to as co-sponsors, states that a police training director may not “approve or recommend any curriculum which includes the use of chokeholds, carotid restraints, or any act that impedes the breathing or circulation of blood likely to produce a loss of consciousness … as a valid method of restraint.”
The bill would also ban police officers from “restrain(ing) a person by the application of a knee applying pressure to the neck or throat of a person” and would require that any violations be reviewed by a county or district attorney, as well as the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Council.
H.B. 5007 passed through the House on Thursday afternoon on a 69-5 vote and later through the Senate unanimously.
Hollins said she met with other Utah lawmakers following protests throughout the state and that she and her colleagues agreed that “kneeling on the neck, or restricting someone's airway and blood flow to the throat and neck, was inhumane.”
Following those conversations, Hollins said she decided to introduce legislation and “continue the discussion around restraints in the state of Utah, and how that is going to look moving forward.”
The bill received pushback from Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, who argued that it didn’t take into account the intent of officers. Thurston moved to amend the bill to make it so an officer who kneeled on someone's neck would have to be screened for aggravated assault or homicide charges.
“So if a police officer kneels on the neck of somebody, if that happened, and it’s clearly stating that it should not happen, it should not be done, but it wouldn’t be by itself a new crime, a brand new crime that we’ve never contemplated before called ‘kneeling on someone’s neck,’ ” said Thurston.
Rep. Merrill Nelson, R-Grantsville, said he opposed the amendment and didn't interpret this bill as creating a strict liability offense.
"The bill does not say that if an officer kneels on a neck he is per se automatically guilty of a third-degree felony," Nelson said. "It just says … the officer can be charged with a third-degree felony. And the elements of proof remain the same.”
Thurston’s amendment failed overwhelmingly.
The Provo Republican further argued that it would be “absurd” to change state law only weeks after Floyd's death.
“This isn’t how we do things,” he said. “We don’t do knee-jerk reactions, we don’t rush to judgment, we don’t rush to blame people, we don’t rush to change our criminal code in 24 days.”
Hollins, who noted that the bill had the support of the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office and law enforcement officials throughout the state, said the Legislature would continue looking into how to best reform police practices and ensure officers use ethical methods of restraint.
“We need to have further discussion about the whole restraint process in general in this state,” Hollins said.