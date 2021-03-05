Utah lawmakers approved multiple bills on Friday dealing with use-of-force by Utah police, including a bill requiring law enforcement agencies to collect and submit use-of-force data to federal agencies and a bill that bans officers from using deadly force against someone who is suicidal but not a threat to others.
House Bill 84, which is co-sponsored by Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, and Sen. Jacob Anderegg, R-Lehi, states that local law enforcement agencies must submit “statistics concerning the use of force by law enforcement officers in accordance with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s standards.”
“All this bill does is it requires law enforcement agencies to submit data on use-of-force to the Bureau of Criminal Identification and follow FBI standards,” Romero told the Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee on Feb. 23.
The bill is one of a number of police reform bills lawmakers considered this general session after a summer of protests in Utah and around the country over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
In February, lawmakers passed another bill sponsored by Romero, H.B. 162, requiring peace officers from undergoing 16 hours of annual training “focused on mental health and other crisis intervention responses, arrest control, and de-escalation training.”
“You’ll recall (that) obviously this last year there had been a lot of upheaval and discussion about police reform,” Anderegg said on Friday, noting that “riots” over the summer led to conversations about “transparency and appropriateness of use-of-force.”
The Lehi senator told his colleagues the bill “puts forth annual reporting requirements so that we can have that data and assess our effectiveness with a lot of the pieces of legislation, like POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training) training and all of the other stuff that we have been doing this session.”
“So this is just a, ‘Hey, how are we doing? Let’s keep our finger on the pulse of things,’ ” he said.
Anderegg called the legislation "one of the low-hanging fruit bills” that resulted from discussions about police reform.
The Senate passed H.B. 84 on an 18-6 vote on Friday. The House unanimously approved the bill on Feb. 8.
Also on Friday, the Senate approved Romero’s H.B. 264, which requires law enforcement officers to file a report after pointing a firearm or Taser at a person.
The bill, which states that an officer must submit a report within 48 hours and requires a “supervisory law enforcement officer” to review the report, passed 59-13 in the House and 20-7 in the Senate.
Senate Bill 237, which bans police officers from shooting someone who is suicidal but not posing a threat to others, was approved by the Senate on Friday with a 16-11 vote. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Jennifer Dailey-Provost, D-Salt Lake City, was approved by the House on Feb. 23 with a 54-16 vote.
Utah lawmakers failed to advance H.B. 154, which would have required county or district attorney’s offices to complete use-of-force investigations within 120 days and would have put in code that a peace officer “should identify himself or herself as a peace officer and give a clear oral warning of his or her intent to use a firearm or other physical force.”
That bill, sponsored by Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, failed in the Senate on Friday on a 13-15 vote. The House unanimously approved the bill on Monday.