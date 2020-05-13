The Utah State Legislature is on track to make budget cuts to various departments and services to make up for significant revenue losses the state has experienced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Executive Appropriations Committee met on Wednesday and voted unanimously to have the Legislature’s appropriation subcommittees meet later this month to “develop options to reduce their agency’s fiscal year 2021 general and education fund base budget amounts” by 2%, 5% or 10%, according to a motion by Rep. Brad Last, R-Hurricane, who co-chairs the committee.
Those subcommittees, which will meet between May 26 and May 29, include the Social Services Appropriations Subcommittee; Public Education Appropriations Subcommittee; Executive Offices and Criminal Justice Appropriations Subcommittee; and Business, Economic Development and Labor Appropriations Subcommittee.
When the subcommittees review budgets later this month, they could undo funding increases that lawmakers approved during this year’s general session, which ended in March.
The decision to review budgets came after the Office of the Legislative Fiscal Analyst informed lawmakers that it projected that the state will lose hundreds of millions in general and education fund revenue because of the pandemic.
“We expect in 2020, in an optimistic scenario, that revenues could be down $200 million,” Andrea Wilko, a state fiscal analyst, told the Executive Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. “In a less optimistic scenario, they could be down by as much as $600 million.”
Projected losses for the 2021 fiscal year are even higher, according to Wilko, who said that, “optimistically, we think revenues could be down by about $600 million, and less optimistically down about $1.3 billion.”
Fiscal analysts also told state lawmakers about a “Utah budget stress test” that the Office of the Legislative Fiscal Analyst and Governor’s Office of Management and Budget performed that “assumes a severe two-month economic shock due to the pandemic, followed by a moderate recovery.”
“Our analysis currently projects a General and Education Fund budget value-at-risk from the pandemic of between $1.2 billion for one year and $2.1 billion over five years,” a summary of the stress test said.
The summary goes on to say that Utah has about $5.4 billion in five-year reserves “that the State could utilize to account for unforeseen expenditures and revenues losses.”
Of this “buffer” money, approximately $1.7 billion, or 31%, is classified as “easy” for lawmakers to access and subsequently appropriate.
“Reserves that are easy to access include cash-funded buildings, cash-funded roads, the Medicaid Expansion Fund, and the Medicaid Budget Stabilization Restricted Account,” the summary said.
An additional $1.3 billion of reserves, 24%, are classified by fiscal analysts as “moderately accessible,” including non-lapsing balances, cash and investment in water loans and water project earmarks.
“Reserves that are somewhat difficult to access include funds in the Transportation Investment Fund of 2005 (TIF), General Fund restricted fund balances, and capital improvement funds,” the summary said. “Reserves that are difficult to access include funds in the Education Fund Budget Reserve Account, the General Fund Budget Reserve Account, and the State Disaster Recovery Restricted Account (i.e. ‘rain day fund’ balances).”
Jonathan Ball, director of the Office of the Legislative Fiscal Analyst, said education rainy day funds are the hardest to access and can’t be used to fund projected deficits, adding that rainy day funds are a “long-term tool” and should be used sparingly, even during an economic downturn.
Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, said she didn’t think that a “blanket approach” to budget cuts would be “necessarily the best public policy process to follow,” noting that cutting funding to social services by 5% would be detrimental during a public health crisis.
“That would definitely get into the bones of some of the programs that are critical to sustain families and people,” Escamilla said.
Sen. Jerry Stevenson, R-Layton, who co-chairs the appropriations committee alongside Last, said the subcommittees would do their best to retain funding for crucial services while still making necessary cuts.
“This is not going to be an easy process, and there may be some services that we have to eliminate, and there may be some that will have to be increased,” said Stevenson. “But these are difficult times. This isn’t a simple answer to a very difficult question. This is tough.”
Last said losses in revenue could increase even further if there is a second surge of COVID-19 infections or if the economy doesn’t reopen.
“So I think that we need to be aware of that and I think we need to be sensitive about getting the economy back on track,” the southern Utah lawmaker said. “Because the budget challenges will only be worse than what we’re seeing now if we can’t get the economy rolling.”