The Utah State Legislature passed 503 bills during this year’s general session, which ended on March 5.
From a bill regulating Utah’s “troubled-teen” industry to limits on the executive branch’s emergency powers during a public health crisis, here is a look at what passed — and didn’t pass — this year.
COVID-19 and emergency powers
Addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, state lawmakers passed Senate Bill 86, a bill that revises the Utah Price Controls During Emergencies Act, including creating “a higher evidentiary standard” for price gouging complaints.
Lawmakers also passed S.B. 195, a bill limiting the executive branch’s powers during “long-term emergencies” and placing “checks on broad, restrictive orders issued by public health officials.”
House Bill 294, meanwhile, repeals Utah’s statewide mask mandate on April 10.
Regulating Utah’s industries
Utah lawmakers passed multiple bills adjusting regulatory measures in multiple industries. One such bill is S.B. 127, which increases oversight at youth residential treatment centers in Utah, was one of the most widely discussed bills this session.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, was backed by Paris Hilton, who testified in February before a Senate committee that she was abused as a teenager at Provo Canyon School. The bill prohibits peer restraints, strip and body cavity searches, abuse, neglect, repeated physical exercises, requiring a child “to take an uncomfortable position” and “discipline and punishment that is intended to frighten or humiliate.”
Lawmakers also passed Provo Sen. Curt Bramble’s S.B. 87, a bill that creates a licensure exemption for a cosmetologist who “dries, styles, arranges, dresses, curls, hot irons, shampoos, or conditions hair” but does not cut hair or apply dye or reactive chemicals.
Under the bill, which was heavily opposed by Utah’s cosmetology industry, unlicensed stylists are required to receive a hair safety permit by completing a two-hour hair safety program.
Another bill, House Bill 15, co-sponsored Rep. Ray Ward, R-Bountiful, and Sen. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, requires medical providers to check the controlled substance database to see if a patient “has received a high risk prescription that is currently active from a different practitioner” before prescribing opiates or benzodiazepines.
Criminal justice reform
Utah lawmakers passed multiple criminal justice reform measures this session, including McKell’s S.B. 124, which blocks parole for convicted killers who do not cooperate with law enforcement to recover the remains of victims.
The bill was inspired by the disappearance of Kiplyn Davis, a 15-year-old who went missing in 1995 and whose body has never been recovered.
At a parole hearing this week, Timmy Brent Olsen, who pleaded guilty in February 2011 to second-degree felony manslaughter for his role in killing Davis, refused to talk about the case or answer questions about where Davis’ remains may be. As of Friday, the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole had not decided whether to grant Olsen parole.
Another bill, H.B. 220, repeals most of a recently implemented bail reform law that allows judges to release pretrial suspects who are at low risk of fleeing prosecution and are only in jail because they cannot afford bail.
Multiple public defenders and county prosecutors, including Utah County Attorney David Leavitt, criticized the bill and said it will hurt low-income Utahns.
Additionally, lawmakers passed a handful of use-of-force bills, including a bill banning police from shooting someone who is suicidal but not posing a threat to others and another requiring law enforcement officers to file a report after pointing a firearm or Taser at someone.
Tax relief
Despite the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers approved approximately $100 million in tax relief for families, veterans and elderly Utahns, including a bill that creates a non-refundable income tax credit for military retirement pay and a bill restoring part of the dependent tax exemption, which was reduced in 2017.
Another approved bill eliminates income tax on some Social Security income to benefit seniors living on a fixed income.
Task forces and state monuments
Utah lawmakers passed multiple pieces of legislation aimed at studying items for future action, including a concurrent resolution sponsored by Rep. Keven Stratton, R-Orem, that “encourages the Division of Parks and Recreation to evaluate options for designating the Bridal Veil Falls area as a state monument or state park.”
Stratton also sponsored a bill that requires the Department of Natural Resources “to study and make recommendations regarding radon gas.”
Another bill, S.B. 48, sponsored by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, creates a State Flag Task Force to study whether Utah should adopt a new state flag. The bill also establishes a commemorative state flag, an idea pushed by the Provo-based Organization for a New Utah Flag.
What didn’t pass
A number of bills failed this year’s legislative session, including a bill that would have banned doctors from prescribing hormone therapies or performing gender reassignment surgeries on minors.
Another bill, H.B. 302, which would have prohibited transgender athletes from competing in girls sports, failed after Gov. Spencer Cox said he wouldn’t sign it.
Lawmakers also rejected H.B. 364, a bill that would have created the Utah Lake Authority, an entity that would have managed water quality at Utah Lake and replaced the Utah Lake Commission.