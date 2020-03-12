A bill originally asking for $35 million to fund affordable housing projects and preserve already existing affordable units advanced through the Utah State Legislature and appears headed to Gov. Gary Herbert’s desk, although its funding was reduced significantly.
Republican Lehi Sen. Jacob Anderegg’s bill, Senate Bill 39, asks the Legislature for $15 million to go into a fund for developing affordable housing and $5 million to match private dollars for preserving already built affordable units, as well as money to go toward rental assistance for families at risk of becoming homeless.
On Tuesday, Rep. Val Potter, R-North Logan, the bill’s House sponsor, introduced a substitute version calling for $10 million to go to the state’s Olene Walker Housing Loan Fund, a fund used to develop “housing that is affordable for very low-income, low income and moderate-income persons as defined by the Department of House and Urban Development,” according to the Utah Department of Workforce Services.
“This is a bill I’m sure we’ve all heard about,” Potter told his colleagues in the House. “This is an important bill. This is a continuation of what the Commission on Housing Affordability has worked on for the last two years.”
Potter said the $10 million would “be leveraged by private financing” to increase the supply of affordable housing throughout the state, adding that there is currently a massive demand for such housing.
“As I’ve looked at the issues in the state of Utah, housing affordability keeps coming back over and over,” he said.
The House voted in favor of the amended bill on Tuesday 48-24. On Wednesday, the Senate concurred with the amendment and voted 16-10 to approve S.B. 39.
The bill’s passing aligns with other recent efforts to address Utah’s affordable housing shortage.
On March 2, the Clark and Christine Ivory Foundation, Intermountain Healthcare, Zions Bank and Utah Nonprofit Housing Corporation announced the creation of the Utah Housing Preservation Fund and donated $20 million to fund affordable housing in the state.
The businesses plan to grow the affordable housing fund to $100 million.
“A preservation fund has been a missing link in our state’s affordable housing efforts,” Marion Willey, director of the Utah Nonprofit House Corporation, said in a press release.
Some lawmakers have been critical of the bill. During a Senate Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee meeting in February, Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, said the state’s zoning laws, not a lack of incentive to build housing, were the reason for the lack of affordable units.
“I’m really struggling with this bill from a philosophical standpoint because I know the problems with zoning,” said McCay, who voted against the bill on Wednesday.
Potter said putting $10 million toward affordable would save the state money in the long run by helping low-income families who are at risk of becoming homeless.
“This state has put about $69 million into homelessness,” Potter said on Tuesday. “That’s a lot of money. I’d like to see that drop. I’d like to see us do our part to help with private financing, with private leveraging, to come and help this situation.”