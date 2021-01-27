Lehi officials are continuing to look into implementing ranked-choice voting in the city’s municipal elections and discussed its potential benefits and detriments during a meeting Tuesday.
Stan Lockhart of Utah Ranked Choice Voting told the Lehi City Council during the discussion that ranked-choice voting, which allows voters to rank their favorite candidates, lets voters avoid the “mental gymnastics” of trying to strategically choose a candidate that either has the best chance of winning or the best chance of beating the candidate they don’t like.
Lockhart used Utah’s 2020 gubernatorial race as an example, stating that, although there were four Republican candidates running, “the newspapers kept saying that it was between two people,” which included Jon Huntsman, Jr. and Spencer Cox.
While some voters may have preferred Greg Hughes or Thomas Wright in the Republican primary election, “they didn’t want to be disenfranchised” by not voting for their favorite of the two front-running candidates.
“And that’s the mental calculation you have to make under plurality voting, sometimes,” said Lockhart, a former chairman of the Utah Republican Party. “You can’t always vote for the person you want the most because you may feel like it’s a throwaway vote.”
The discussion surrounding ranked-choice voting comes more than a year after Vineyard and Payson successfully implemented it in November 2019.
In December 2020, the Lehi City Council unanimously approved a resolution “to do all things necessary to cause the 2021 Lehi City municipal elections to be held in accordance with the ranked-choice voting process,” though Councilmember Paul Hancock noted the resolution did not determine “whether it’s actually going to be something we implement.”
Lehi Mayor Mark Johnson spoke favorably about the voting method Tuesday, saying it “doesn’t give you the opportunity to just vote for one” candidate in municipal races with multiple open seats and “kind of game the system, if you will.”
“It forces you to concentrate on the other options that are out there and consider their strengths and whatever as real possibilities,” the mayor said. “So, you’re looking not just (at) one person, you’re looking at every candidate saying, ‘OK, which one of these have potential, and what is their potential?’ On each and every one.”
Councilmember Katie Koivisto asked whether, when using ranked-choice voting, voters would still be able to use the “tactic” of only voting for one candidate in order to give that candidate an advantage.
They could, Lockhart replied, “but it doesn’t give them a statistical advantage in the election.”
“Today, there’s a statistical advantage for voting for only one person,” he said. “Under ranked-choice voting, there is no statistical advantage.”
Koivisto said she had some concerns about implementing the alternative voting method in Lehi.
“I’m still dabbling, and I’m just trying to feel more comfortable with ranked-choice voting,” she said.
Utah Rep. Mike Winder, R-West Valley City, is sponsoring a bill this legislative session that would require ranked-choice voting to be used in primary elections for state and county office. Sen. Curt Bramble, R-Provo, is the floor sponsor of the bill.